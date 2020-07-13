Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving pool table

Avon, Indiana’s finest rental community was created for those who know what they want out of life. You’ll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality while living just moments away from fine dining, great shopping and recreation facilities.



Living at Washington Quarters, you will appreciate our small-town feel while enjoying our big-city convenience. We’re located just minutes from downtown Indianapolis with easy access to Plainfield, Brownsburg, Danville and the Indianapolis International Airport.



Washington Quarters offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes and one, two and three bedroom villas with attached one or two car garages. Inside you will find spacious kitchens, walk-in closets, expansive bedrooms and optional gas fireplaces. Check out our floor plans.



Our community features and amenities make it a wonderful place to relax and have fun. You’ll enjoy a great workout in our 24-hour fitness center, while our clubhouse is an excellent place to hang out with friends and shoot a game of pool. If you’re not looking for recreation, our cyber café with Wi-Fi and coffee bar makes the ideal place to catch up on your work.



Outside you can relax next to our sparkling swimming pool, shoot some hoops at our basketball court or wash your car at our convenient car wash station. Don’t forget to bring your pets with you – they will love running free in our community bark park!



Close to everything, but far from ordinary.

Come live the presidential lifestyle at Washington Quarters. Avon, Indiana’s finest rental community was created for those who know what they want out of life. You’ll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality while living just moments away from fine dining, great shopping and recreation facilities.