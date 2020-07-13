All apartments in Avon
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:11 AM

Washington Quarters

40 Capitol Dr · (317) 790-2193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN 46123

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 114C · Avail. Sep 16

$914

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 150B · Avail. Sep 10

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 899 sqft

Unit 6414C · Avail. Aug 5

$934

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6347C · Avail. Jul 27

$959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 180B · Avail. Oct 21

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 156C · Avail. Sep 11

$1,064

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Washington Quarters.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Avon, Indiana’s finest rental community was created for those who know what they want out of life. You’ll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality while living just moments away from fine dining, great shopping and recreation facilities.

Living at Washington Quarters, you will appreciate our small-town feel while enjoying our big-city convenience. We’re located just minutes from downtown Indianapolis with easy access to Plainfield, Brownsburg, Danville and the Indianapolis International Airport.

Washington Quarters offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes and one, two and three bedroom villas with attached one or two car garages. Inside you will find spacious kitchens, walk-in closets, expansive bedrooms and optional gas fireplaces. Check out our floor plans.

Our community features and amenities make it a wonderful place to relax and have fun. You’ll enjoy a great workout in our 24-hour fitness center, while our clubhouse is an excellent place to hang out with friends and shoot a game of pool. If you’re not looking for recreation, our cyber café with Wi-Fi and coffee bar makes the ideal place to catch up on your work.

Outside you can relax next to our sparkling swimming pool, shoot some hoops at our basketball court or wash your car at our convenient car wash station. Don’t forget to bring your pets with you – they will love running free in our community bark park!

Close to everything, but far from ordinary.
Come live the presidential lifestyle at Washington Quarters. Avon, Indiana’s finest rental community was created for those who know what they want out of life. You’ll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality while living just moments away from fine dining, great shopping and recreation facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 -12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water/Sewer/Trash paid with rent ($ is based on floor plan)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions and 100lb weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions and 100 lbs. weight limit
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $30
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage is located on each patio or balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Washington Quarters have any available units?
Washington Quarters has 10 units available starting at $914 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Washington Quarters have?
Some of Washington Quarters's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Washington Quarters currently offering any rent specials?
Washington Quarters is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Washington Quarters pet-friendly?
Yes, Washington Quarters is pet friendly.
Does Washington Quarters offer parking?
Yes, Washington Quarters offers parking.
Does Washington Quarters have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Washington Quarters offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Washington Quarters have a pool?
Yes, Washington Quarters has a pool.
Does Washington Quarters have accessible units?
Yes, Washington Quarters has accessible units.
Does Washington Quarters have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Washington Quarters has units with dishwashers.
Does Washington Quarters have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Washington Quarters has units with air conditioning.
