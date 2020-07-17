All apartments in Will County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:46 AM

24626 South Klemme Road

24626 South Klemme Road · (630) 527-0095
Location

24626 South Klemme Road, Will County, IL 60417

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3435 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENT TO OWN- RELAX LIKE A BOSS IN YOUR OWN PIECE OF SUBURBAN PARADISE COMPLETE WITH LAKE, STABLES AND BOAT ** **BRAND NEW A/C ** **GORGEOUS NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS AND 12 FT CEILINGS ** ** BRAND NEW & COMPLETELY RENOVATED BATHROOMS ** You had enough of crowds and traffic? How does 5 acres sound with a lake and speed boat? Lots of open land and beautiful scenery! See the sun rise as you eat breakfast from your stunning french doors and back deck. INCREDIBLE REHAB. Located near Highway-394, Longwood Golf Course, and Plum Creek Forest Preserve. Welcome home! Don't miss out on this IMMACULATE and move in ready home. This home is completely renovated! Schedule your private showing TODAY!! All upgrades done to code with full county inspections, and permits approved. Please note that taxes do not reflect homeowners or homestead exemption status. Taxes can likely be reduced if the new owner applies for the homeowners/homestead exemption. Rent to own terms -$12,000 Option fee which is non-refundable if you don't purchase the property within contracted time (12 month max)- refundable at closing if you successfully close -$2500/month rent -$415,000 purchase price Tenants would be responsible for any repair under $500.00 after the first 30 days. Any repair over 500.00 lessor pays unless it is caused by the tenant. Tenant pays for all malicious damage. The Tenant is responsible for all property and yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24626 South Klemme Road have any available units?
24626 South Klemme Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24626 South Klemme Road have?
Some of 24626 South Klemme Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24626 South Klemme Road currently offering any rent specials?
24626 South Klemme Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24626 South Klemme Road pet-friendly?
No, 24626 South Klemme Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Will County.
Does 24626 South Klemme Road offer parking?
Yes, 24626 South Klemme Road offers parking.
Does 24626 South Klemme Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24626 South Klemme Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24626 South Klemme Road have a pool?
No, 24626 South Klemme Road does not have a pool.
Does 24626 South Klemme Road have accessible units?
No, 24626 South Klemme Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24626 South Klemme Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24626 South Klemme Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 24626 South Klemme Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24626 South Klemme Road has units with air conditioning.
