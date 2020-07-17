24626 South Klemme Road

Amenities

RENT TO OWN- RELAX LIKE A BOSS IN YOUR OWN PIECE OF SUBURBAN PARADISE COMPLETE WITH LAKE, STABLES AND BOAT ** **BRAND NEW A/C ** **GORGEOUS NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS AND 12 FT CEILINGS ** ** BRAND NEW & COMPLETELY RENOVATED BATHROOMS ** You had enough of crowds and traffic? How does 5 acres sound with a lake and speed boat? Lots of open land and beautiful scenery! See the sun rise as you eat breakfast from your stunning french doors and back deck. INCREDIBLE REHAB. Located near Highway-394, Longwood Golf Course, and Plum Creek Forest Preserve. Welcome home! Don't miss out on this IMMACULATE and move in ready home. This home is completely renovated! Schedule your private showing TODAY!! All upgrades done to code with full county inspections, and permits approved. Please note that taxes do not reflect homeowners or homestead exemption status. Taxes can likely be reduced if the new owner applies for the homeowners/homestead exemption. Rent to own terms -$12,000 Option fee which is non-refundable if you don't purchase the property within contracted time (12 month max)- refundable at closing if you successfully close -$2500/month rent -$415,000 purchase price Tenants would be responsible for any repair under $500.00 after the first 30 days. Any repair over 500.00 lessor pays unless it is caused by the tenant. Tenant pays for all malicious damage. The Tenant is responsible for all property and yard maintenance.