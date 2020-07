Woodlands of Crest Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym pool e-payments bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving

**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**The Woodlands offers convenient apartments for rent with simple luxuries like a resident clubhouse with a tech center, coffee machine and fitness center. With four different floor plans, Woodlands has an apartment to fit your lifestyle. Explore studio, one bedroom and two bedroom options designed to maximize your living space. Oversized closets provide plenty of storage, and select apartments have been refinished to provide even more options. Our unparalleled location puts you just minutes from Joliet and the shopping, dining and entertaining options at nearby Louis Joliet Mall. Call today to schedule your personalized tour! Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.