Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:48 AM
36 Apartments for rent in Grundy County, IL📍
1 Unit Available
671 N LASALLE 616
671 North Lasalle Road, Grundy County, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,380
671 N LASALLE, #616 - Property Id: 316169 1 bed and 1 bath unit in River North - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty Amenities: Health Club, Garage, Bicycle Room, Dishwasher Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Apts
100 Sharon Drive, Morris, IL
1 Bedroom
$536
Cambridge Apartments senior community located in in Morris, Illinois that serves those 62 and older or handicapped/disabled. The community offers a laundry facility, playground, and more.
1 Unit Available
345 North Shabbona Street
345 North Shabbona Street, Coal City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
600 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Coal City. Minutes from downtown, schools and I-55.
1 Unit Available
1703 Waters Edge Drive
1703 Waters Edge Drive, Minooka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME IN THE HEART OF MINOOKA. SUPER GREAT LOCATION & CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN AND FOYER FEATURE HARDWOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.
1 Unit Available
510 Meadowbrook Lane - 1
510 Meadowbrook Ln, Morris, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
900 sqft
Located in north Morris near I-80 for quick commute. This is a hard to find first floor unit at over 900 sq. ft. is size. The unit is located in a highly coveted part of the building. You only have ONE neighbor and they live in the unit above you.
1 Unit Available
201 Slalom Court
201 Slalom Court, Minooka, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
Check out our interactive 3D tour! Beautiful Ranch situated on almost 3/4 acre lot with 3+ car attached garage with lake view in NinoVan Lake Estates! Open floor plan boasts sunny Family Room with soaring ceiling, built-in wall units, cozy
1 Unit Available
2303 Ashland Drive
2303 Ashland Drive, Morris, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
FOR RENT: English basement two level 3 bedroom duplex with large fenced back yard. All appliances stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Low maintenance laminate flooring on main level. Carpet on lower level. 2 Full bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
873 Blackhawk Drive
873 Blackhawk Street, Braidwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch with 2 car garage. Great room with cathedral ceiling. Kitchen with eating area. Master Bedroom with private bath. Washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers. Large yard for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
940 West Bergera Road
940 West Bergera Road, Braidwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Like new duplex unit, Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave included, Washer & Dryer hook ups in place, Tenant pays gas, electric, water/sewer, garbage, cable, Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
1 Unit Available
23501 West McClintock Road
23501 Mcclintock Road, Channahon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2660 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.1 bath Home! Fenced yard and a 2.5 car garage. First floor Master Bedroom with luxury bath, mud/laundry room, a formal dining room with tray ceiling, and a wood-burning fireplace. Second floor there is a great room.
1 Unit Available
444 W James St 904
444 West James Street, Dwight, IL
Studio
$1,250
Great Lincoln Park Location! Studio Available! - Property Id: 192470 This great studio features large walk-in closet, carpeting, A/C.
1 Unit Available
Country Place- Dwight
112 South John Street, Dwight, IL
1 Bedroom
$507
To make it easier to join the Country Place - Dwight family in these tough times, we're giving new residents who apply by June 30th the option to pay their security deposit in installments over three months.
1 Unit Available
25219 West Buell Street
25219 West Buell Street, Channahon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house has been newly painted with new floors and updated kitchen and bathrooms. This home has central air conditioning and a large yard with a back deck.
11 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
Studio
$825
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
873 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.
1 Unit Available
600 Ridge Street
600 Ridge Street, Wilmington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2000 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2000 square foot home, 20x20 master bedroom with bath and walk in closet + fireplace, living room w/ fireplace, dining room + family room, 2 1/2 car attached garage, c-air, nice yard, within walking distance to grade school,
1 Unit Available
1608 Shady Oak Road
1608 Shady Oak Road, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2110 sqft
Fabulous house in Theodore's Ridge! The first level offers a dining room, 1/2 bath, kitchen and living room, a great big laundry room with attached 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
Silver Leaf
3502 Meadow Lily Drive
3502 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
1 Unit Available
764 Colorado Street
764 Colorado Street, Marseilles, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Fully renovated units now available and they're only brand new once! This 2 Bedroom luxury apartment has everything brand new and has been fully renovated for discriminating tastes.
1 Unit Available
1203 Violet Lane
1203 Violet Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
Great 1/2 duplex with 2 bedrooms and loft. Full basement. Large Master Bedroom with private full bath. Washer/dryer included. Fenced yard. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers. Use of Pool and clubhouse included in rent.
1 Unit Available
Hampton Glen
1417 Broadlawn Drive
1417 Broadlawn Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1458 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with full unfinished basement in Hampton Glen Subdivision. Living Room with Bay Window for lots of natural light. Large yard for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Washer/Dryer included.
1 Unit Available
4447 Timber Ridge Court
4447 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1142 sqft
4447 Timber Ridge Court Available 09/07/20 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.
1 Unit Available
4342 Timber Ridge Court
4342 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds. $250 Deposit and $35 per Month.
1 Unit Available
4344 Timber Ridge Court
4344 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1203 sqft
4344 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/07/20 Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - Second Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.
1 Unit Available
4352 Timber Ridge Court
4352 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
4352 Timber Ridge Court Available 08/07/20 Emery Oak-2Br/2Ba Rental Home-First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $99 per month.
