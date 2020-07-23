/
Kankakee County
Last updated July 23 2020
14 Apartments for rent in Kankakee County, IL
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tri-Star Estates
35 Cherry Ln, Kankakee County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$949
This is a beautiful pre-owned Champion 2020 3 bed 2 bath home now available! The very nice kitchen comes with new appliances and beautiful cabinets! The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and the master bathroom has a great vanity setup
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
508 W 5th St.
508 West 5th Street, Momence, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1125 sqft
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
170 East Division Street
170 East Division Street, Manteno, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Large Two bedroom, one bath condo for rent in Manteno. Second floor unit with open floor plan, large kitchen with all appliances, huge living area, in unit laundry and more. Close to express way!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
32655 S Route 50
32655 South Governors Highway, Will County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Available 08/01/20 2bdrm 1st floor unit - Property Id: 319271 Nice 2bedroom garden unit currently being updated. Available 8/1/2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
940 West Bergera Road
940 West Bergera Road, Braidwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Like new duplex unit, Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave included, Washer & Dryer hook ups in place, Tenant pays gas, electric, water/sewer, garbage, cable, Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
873 Blackhawk Drive
873 Blackhawk Street, Braidwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch with 2 car garage. Great room with cathedral ceiling. Kitchen with eating area. Master Bedroom with private bath. Washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers. Large yard for entertaining.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
600 Ridge Street
600 Ridge Street, Wilmington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2000 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2000 square foot home, 20x20 master bedroom with bath and walk in closet + fireplace, living room w/ fireplace, dining room + family room, 2 1/2 car attached garage, c-air, nice yard, within walking distance to grade school,
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9123 W 133rd Dr.
9123 West 133rd Drive, Cedar Lake, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully Remodeled 3BR/2BA Home - You will fall in love with this completely remodeled home! From the floors up, everything is brand new! The front room is HUGE, with tons of opportunity! It is completely open with plenty of space to make your
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
902 Morningside Lane
902 Morningside Drive, University Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
AMAZING 3BEDROOM IN UNIVERSITY PARK - Property Id: 311545 Beautiful newly renovated and ready to move in. Great location for a family. YES CHA ACCEPTED WILL NOT LAST LONG!! EMAIL OR TEXT ME TODAY at Sharonnatta.dreamspots@gmail.com & 773-812-8244.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10845 Forestdale North Unit
10845 Forestdale Street, St. John, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
10845 Forestdale North Unit Available 07/24/20 2 bedroom duplex - Freshly painted unit along with a newly remodeled bathroom in this 2 bed one bath St. John duplex. Bedrooms have wood floors and large closets, newer carpet in living room.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
7125 W. 127th Lane
7125 West 127th Place, Cedar Lake, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Cute, 1 bedroom, 1 bath homebr Newly remodeled with new hardwood floors, new windows and new kitchen cabinetsbr Eat-in kitchen and living roombr Large yard with a big shedbr Quiet neighborhoodbr Close to shopping, grammar school and boys & girls
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
700 Meadowood Lane
700 Meadowood Lane, Wilmington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
700 Meadowood is a roomy 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom townhome in Wilmington. These townhomes include a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and have washer/ dryer hookups. The eat-in kitchen provides plenty of space and storage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
345 North Shabbona Street
345 North Shabbona Street, Coal City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
600 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Coal City. Minutes from downtown, schools and I-55.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
957 E Commercial
957 E Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN
Studio
$3,600
2867 sqft
Former Dentist office next to renown Title Company. Great location for Realtor, Dentist, Insurance office or Commercial Business. Located in the Heart of Lowell with Great visibility from Commercial Avenue.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
194 Deanna Dr. - Suite B
194 Deanna Drive, Lowell, IN
Studio
$2,200
2010 sqft
Former Orthodontic office. Great location for Realtor, Dentist, Orthodontist, Insurance office or Commercial Business. Located near the Prime shopping corridor of Lowell. 2010 sq' of Prime Space with plenty of parking! 5 Year Lease.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
797 West Commercial Avenue Unit 1
797 West Commercial Avenue, Lowell, IN
Studio
$1,699
7864 sqft
Retail space will be white box available March 2020 Unit 1 is 1568 SF $13.00 Gross. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This building is totally remodeled. The front exterior will be refaced in spring along with landscaping.
