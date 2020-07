Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill trash valet yoga cats allowed garage parking basketball court guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community volleyball court

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge. Warm and inviting, our one and two-bedroom homes offer versatile floor plans, elegant interiors and expansive living spaces. Choose from a variety of layouts, complemented by designer kitchens, private patios and large windows. Additionally, every residence at Highland Ridge comes with stylish accents expected of a luxury home, including granite countertops, hardwood inspired flooring and a chic lighting package. Take advantage of glamourous on-site attractions such as a social lounge, resort-style pool, yoga room and much more.