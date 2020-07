Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access internet cafe

Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.HighPoint Community offers a unique blend of amenities combined with a strong sense of community. Enjoy the best in local shopping and dining, plus easy access to I-55 via Weber Road. Marquette's signature We C.A.T.E.R. program offers tailored convenience including a host of concierge and courtesy service offerings.COMING SOON! Experience the newest neighborhood in HighPoint Community – HighPoint Town Square. Featuring brand new, home-crafted apartments with incredible interior finishes. All conveniently located in the same coveted HighPoint location, boasting access to resident amenities and award-winning customer service. Call today to reserve your brand new apartment home at HighPoint Town Square. Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.