759 Prestwick Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

LARGEST MODEL FULLERTON II. 3 BEDROOM & 3 FULL BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT (ON 3RD FLOOR,) AND DEN TOO. END UNIT WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT FROM WINDOWS. HUGE KITCHEN WITH OVER-SIZED MAPLE CABINETS, PANTRY, CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, GRANITE TILE, S.S. APPLIANCES. EXPANSIVE LIVING ROOM / DINING RM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. DRAMATIC MASTER BEDROOM WITH LUXURY BATH INCLUDING WHIRLPOOL. TWO CLOSETS WITH ONE BEING A WALK-IN. ENGLISH LOWER LEVEL COMPLETE WITH FAMILY ROOM AND THIRD BEDROOM. THIS FLOOR HAS NO STAIRS AND WOULD BE PERFECT FOR IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT AS IT HAS FULL BATHROOM TOO. CUSTOM LIGHTS, CEILING FANS, WOOD BLINDS, AND JUST REPLACED CARPET. Lease to own option available.