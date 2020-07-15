All apartments in Wheeling
Find more places like 738 Kristy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheeling, IL
/
738 Kristy Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

738 Kristy Lane

738 Kristy Lane · (847) 962-1761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wheeling
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

738 Kristy Lane, Wheeling, IL 60090

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with great layout located in a highly desirable neighborhood. Sunlit high living room ceilings with overlooking loft on 2nd floor. Open kitchen layout overlooking the living room with lots of storage and counter space, an island with walk-in pantry. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Full finished basement with lots of room for family and friends entertainment. Loft can be made into a 4th bedroom. Newly finished siding, roof and windows for better insulation. Updated kitchen, bathrooms, electrical and HVAC. Great outdoor patio for entertaining. Home is equipped with upgraded water drainage system, sump pump with battery backup. *** Security Deposit is 1 month rent *** 1st and last month rent due at signing *** Tenants must maintain renter's insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Kristy Lane have any available units?
738 Kristy Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wheeling, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheeling Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Kristy Lane have?
Some of 738 Kristy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Kristy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
738 Kristy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Kristy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 738 Kristy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheeling.
Does 738 Kristy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 738 Kristy Lane offers parking.
Does 738 Kristy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Kristy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Kristy Lane have a pool?
No, 738 Kristy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 738 Kristy Lane have accessible units?
No, 738 Kristy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Kristy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Kristy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 738 Kristy Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln
Wheeling, IL 60090
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr
Wheeling, IL 60090

Similar Pages

Wheeling 1 BedroomsWheeling 2 Bedrooms
Wheeling Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWheeling Apartments with Parking
Wheeling Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, IL
Gurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILSouth Elgin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity