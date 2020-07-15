738 Kristy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with great layout located in a highly desirable neighborhood. Sunlit high living room ceilings with overlooking loft on 2nd floor. Open kitchen layout overlooking the living room with lots of storage and counter space, an island with walk-in pantry. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Full finished basement with lots of room for family and friends entertainment. Loft can be made into a 4th bedroom. Newly finished siding, roof and windows for better insulation. Updated kitchen, bathrooms, electrical and HVAC. Great outdoor patio for entertaining. Home is equipped with upgraded water drainage system, sump pump with battery backup. *** Security Deposit is 1 month rent *** 1st and last month rent due at signing *** Tenants must maintain renter's insurance