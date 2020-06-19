All apartments in Wheeling
200 Hudson Court
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:00 AM

200 Hudson Court

200 Hudson Ct · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Hudson Ct, Wheeling, IL 60090

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-210 · Avail. now

$1,841

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
media room
**Price reflects 2 months free with June move in for all floor plans with a 13 month lease. Welcome home to this 2 bed/ 2 ba at Northgate Crossing with all the modern amenities you could hope for! Spacious floorplans with wood-inspired plank flooring and 9' ceilings create an inviting space. Cook and entertain guests in your open concept kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel Whirpool appliances, and ample counter space. Move out to your own private balcony or patio to enjoy the serene surroundings of the community. In unit laundry is added for your convenience. This luxurious residential community has exceptional amenities including a swimming pool and sundeck, barbecue area and firepit, fitness center, theater room, business center, and a gorgeous clubhouse with billiard table and cozy fireplace. Turn key living with 24 hour maintenance. Complimentary outdoor parking, garage spaces available for $145-$175/mo per space. Ideal location close to metra, shopping, and entertainment options. No matter what you are looking for these stunning homes will deliver! Net effective rent is $2,175.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Hudson Court have any available units?
200 Hudson Court has a unit available for $1,841 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wheeling, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheeling Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Hudson Court have?
Some of 200 Hudson Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Hudson Court currently offering any rent specials?
200 Hudson Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Hudson Court pet-friendly?
No, 200 Hudson Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheeling.
Does 200 Hudson Court offer parking?
Yes, 200 Hudson Court does offer parking.
Does 200 Hudson Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Hudson Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Hudson Court have a pool?
Yes, 200 Hudson Court has a pool.
Does 200 Hudson Court have accessible units?
No, 200 Hudson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Hudson Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Hudson Court has units with dishwashers.
