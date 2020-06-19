200 Hudson Court

Amenities

**Price reflects 2 months free with June move in for all floor plans with a 13 month lease. Welcome home to this 2 bed/ 2 ba at Northgate Crossing with all the modern amenities you could hope for! Spacious floorplans with wood-inspired plank flooring and 9' ceilings create an inviting space. Cook and entertain guests in your open concept kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel Whirpool appliances, and ample counter space. Move out to your own private balcony or patio to enjoy the serene surroundings of the community. In unit laundry is added for your convenience. This luxurious residential community has exceptional amenities including a swimming pool and sundeck, barbecue area and firepit, fitness center, theater room, business center, and a gorgeous clubhouse with billiard table and cozy fireplace. Turn key living with 24 hour maintenance. Complimentary outdoor parking, garage spaces available for $145-$175/mo per space. Ideal location close to metra, shopping, and entertainment options. No matter what you are looking for these stunning homes will deliver! Net effective rent is $2,175.