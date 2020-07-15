All apartments in Wheeling
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1500 Sandstone Dr

1500 Sandstone Drive · (224) 805-0086
Location

1500 Sandstone Drive, Wheeling, IL 60090

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
tennis court
Spacious 2BR 2BA condo for rent. (2br - 1330 ft2) - Property Id: 306663

$1350. 1330 sq ft. Spacious 2-bedroom 2-bathroom unfurnished condo in Wheeling. 2nd floor unit in a 3-store building. Hot water, heat, gas, & garbage pick-up included.

Beautiful large green area with lots of big trees, flower beds, 2 swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, playground, and plenty of unassigned parking spaces.

The apartment was renovated a year ago and is in an excellent condition. Kitchen includes dining area, new refrigerator, over the stove microwave, dishwasher and a shelf closet. Very spacious living room with hardwood floor and a large balcony. A huge master bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet. A generously sized 2nd bedroom.

Building has a party room, storage area, bike room, coin laundry, and elevator. A shopping cart is available for your convenience to deliver groceries to the apartment. Secure building with intercom system.

Close to shopping and entertainment with easy access to highway. Hurry, as you do not want to miss this fantastic unit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1500-sandstone-dr-wheeling-il/306663
Property Id 306663

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5955862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

