Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking playground pool bike storage tennis court

Spacious 2BR 2BA condo for rent. (2br - 1330 ft2) - Property Id: 306663



$1350. 1330 sq ft. Spacious 2-bedroom 2-bathroom unfurnished condo in Wheeling. 2nd floor unit in a 3-store building. Hot water, heat, gas, & garbage pick-up included.



Beautiful large green area with lots of big trees, flower beds, 2 swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, playground, and plenty of unassigned parking spaces.



The apartment was renovated a year ago and is in an excellent condition. Kitchen includes dining area, new refrigerator, over the stove microwave, dishwasher and a shelf closet. Very spacious living room with hardwood floor and a large balcony. A huge master bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet. A generously sized 2nd bedroom.



Building has a party room, storage area, bike room, coin laundry, and elevator. A shopping cart is available for your convenience to deliver groceries to the apartment. Secure building with intercom system.



Close to shopping and entertainment with easy access to highway. Hurry, as you do not want to miss this fantastic unit!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1500-sandstone-dr-wheeling-il/306663

No Pets Allowed



