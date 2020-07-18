All apartments in Swansea
4378 REDFIELD Drive

4378 Redfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4378 Redfield Drive, Swansea, IL 62226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
Cul-de-Sac Home in Stonefield Crossing Features Porcelain Tile Throughout Most Main Living Areas, 20 x 17 Living Room with Gas Fireplace, 14 x 10 Dining Room, 15 x 10 Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Custom Tiled Backsplash, Breakfast Bar and Adjacent 10 x 9 Dining Area with Screened Porch Access, 17 x 15 Master Bedroom Includes Crown Moulding and Private Bathroom, Two 12 x 10 Bedrooms, 41 x 18 Second Floor Bedroom Suite with Full Bathroom and Two Walk In Closets, Full Finished Basement Offers 19 x 12 Family Room, 18 x 15 Recreation Room, 25 x 15 Game Room and 13 x 8 Office, Back Yard Features Custom Stone Patio with Fire Pit, Three Car Attached Garage, Available 08//01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4378 REDFIELD Drive have any available units?
4378 REDFIELD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Swansea, IL.
What amenities does 4378 REDFIELD Drive have?
Some of 4378 REDFIELD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4378 REDFIELD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4378 REDFIELD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4378 REDFIELD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4378 REDFIELD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Swansea.
Does 4378 REDFIELD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4378 REDFIELD Drive offers parking.
Does 4378 REDFIELD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4378 REDFIELD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4378 REDFIELD Drive have a pool?
No, 4378 REDFIELD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4378 REDFIELD Drive have accessible units?
No, 4378 REDFIELD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4378 REDFIELD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4378 REDFIELD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4378 REDFIELD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4378 REDFIELD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
