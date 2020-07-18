4378 REDFIELD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit game room parking garage

Cul-de-Sac Home in Stonefield Crossing Features Porcelain Tile Throughout Most Main Living Areas, 20 x 17 Living Room with Gas Fireplace, 14 x 10 Dining Room, 15 x 10 Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Custom Tiled Backsplash, Breakfast Bar and Adjacent 10 x 9 Dining Area with Screened Porch Access, 17 x 15 Master Bedroom Includes Crown Moulding and Private Bathroom, Two 12 x 10 Bedrooms, 41 x 18 Second Floor Bedroom Suite with Full Bathroom and Two Walk In Closets, Full Finished Basement Offers 19 x 12 Family Room, 18 x 15 Recreation Room, 25 x 15 Game Room and 13 x 8 Office, Back Yard Features Custom Stone Patio with Fire Pit, Three Car Attached Garage, Available 08//01/2020.