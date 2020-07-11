/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:03 AM
18 Apartments for rent in Swansea, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!!
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
103 Marilyn Drive
103 Marilyn Avenue, Swansea, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1232 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Ranch Brick house with 2 car attached garage and carport. Recently updated inside & out! Covered front porch. Hardwood floors throughout except kitchen has ceramic tile floor.
Results within 1 mile of Swansea
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
423 South 21st Street
423 South 21st Street, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/4ZOukHgP0BM Fully renovated! All new kitchen appliances, cabinets, countertops ! New LVP flooring! Freshly painted! New bathroom! Stackable Washer/Dryer in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Swansea
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
119 SUGAR PINE Lane
119 Sugar Pine Lane, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$665
875 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Pine Tree Estates, Open Floor Plan and White Trim Package, 18 X 13 Living Room Walks Out to Private Deck, 20 X 9 Eat In Kitchen Provides Dishwasher, Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and Adjacent Dining Area,
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2753 Cedar Grove Dr
2753 Cedar Grove Drive, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
Green Mount Manor - Property Id: 125779 Green Mount Manor is a beautiful community with easy access to restaurants and shopping. Direct access to highway 64 just minutes from 255. This home is located in the prestigious Mascoutah School District.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
509 PONDEROSA Avenue
509 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhouse in Pinetree Estates Includes 15 x 12 Living Room, Main Floor Half Bathroom, Washer and Dryer Included, 11 x 8 Kitchen Provides Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Adjacent 10 x 5 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 17 x 15 Master
Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
264 Eagle Ridge
264 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath lower level unit appx 800 SF. Wood floors in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. Tile floors in the kitchen & bathroom. Living room with fireplace and sliding door to patio.
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
501 PONDEROSA Avenue
501 Ponderosa Avenue, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
Townhouse in Pinetree Estates Includes 15 x 12 Living Room, Main Floor Half Bathroom, Washer and Dryer Included, 11 x 8 Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Adjacent 10 x 5 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 17 x 15 Master
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
874 HARBOR WOODS Drive
874 Harbor Woods Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1719 sqft
Three Bedroom Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision Features Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 19 x 15 Living Room, 10 x 9 Kitchen Includes Breakfast Bar, Glass Top Electric Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
303 DOGWOOD Lane
303 Dogwood Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1195 sqft
Solid Brick Ranch Style Home, Home Features Tile and Wood Flooring, 16 x 14 Living Room, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and New Kitchen Counter Tops, Two Bathrooms, 28 x 11 Master Bedroom Grants Walk In
Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
435-8 Ponderosa Ave
435 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$775
670 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Loft Condo. The loft area is a bedroom. Living room, Eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Full-size washer/dryer included but not warranted. Pet ok with $300 deposit. ASF 750. Available Mid July
Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
301 Eagle Ridge
301 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.be/clq1g2wK2y8 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Ground level Condo. Living room with fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Stackable washer & dryer in unit. Patio. 1 Pet ok with deposit.
Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
648 Carol Ann Drive
648 Carol Ann Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with 1 car garage. Newer carpet throughout. Living room with gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has newer electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Swansea
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
104 South STANTON Street
104 Stanton St, Lebanon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1313 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Lebanon, Wood Flooring Throughout Most Main Living Areas, 18 x 11 Living Room Features Bay Window, 11 x 7 Dining Area, 9 x 7 Galley Kitchen Provides Glass Top Electric Range and Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator,
