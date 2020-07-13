/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM
27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Swansea, IL
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
4 Units Available
Willow Park
1151 Roger Ave, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$660
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
792 sqft
Stylish apartments for a relaxing lifestyle. Features include a swimming pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a full kitchen and air conditioning. Located near the beautiful historic city of Belleville.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!!
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
103 Marilyn Drive
103 Marilyn Avenue, Swansea, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1232 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Ranch Brick house with 2 car attached garage and carport. Recently updated inside & out! Covered front porch. Hardwood floors throughout except kitchen has ceramic tile floor.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
117 Timber
117 Timber Drive, Swansea, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1563 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.be/ynQRmz-3Asw Cathedral ceilings welcome you into this 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home with large, fenced back yard. Lots of natural light in the carpeted living room. Separate dining area off the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Swansea
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
1 Unit Available
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$870
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
206 Meadowbrook
206 Meadowbrook Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$665
980 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath mobile home for rent in the desired O'Fallon area. Spacious living room offers area for entertainment with an open concept kitchen. Yard is fully fenced in and there is an abundance of nature to enjoy in this quiet home.
Results within 5 miles of Swansea
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
1 Unit Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
305 GRIFFIN GATE
305 Griffin Gate Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1850 sqft
Two Story Home in O'Fallon Meadows Subdivision, 17 x 13 Formal Living Room and 13 x 11 Dining Room, 16 x 12 Kitchen Includes Oak Cabinetry, Glass Top Range and Built In Microwave, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, Adjacent Eat In Area
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
25 South 76th Street
25 South 76th Street, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
Great 2 bed 1 bath near Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Easy access to route 255, 64 and other major highways. Decent schools. Near shopping. Trash, sewer and water included.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
264 Eagle Ridge
264 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath lower level unit appx 800 SF. Wood floors in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. Tile floors in the kitchen & bathroom. Living room with fireplace and sliding door to patio.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
657 Carol Ann Drive
657 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. Wood laminate flooring in the living room, bedrooms, bathrooms, and hallway. The living room has a gas fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
203 Renee Street
203 Renee Drive, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1296 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/i2us3RDsovc Single-family home in O'Fallon School District. This home has appx 1300 SF, 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths with a large backyard. Nice sized living room with lots of windows and a ceiling fan.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
402 Ponderosa
402 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1280 sqft
Two bedrooms, one and a half bath duplex with a loft. One bedroom is located on the main level, as well as a half bathroom with washer/dryer hookups. The master bedroom is on the upper level; which also offers a loft with a fireplace.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
435-8 Ponderosa Ave
435 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$775
670 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Loft Condo. The loft area is a bedroom. Living room, Eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Full-size washer/dryer included but not warranted. Pet ok with $300 deposit. ASF 750. Available Mid July
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
301 Eagle Ridge
301 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.be/clq1g2wK2y8 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Ground level Condo. Living room with fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Stackable washer & dryer in unit. Patio. 1 Pet ok with deposit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
108 Williamsburg Drive
108 Williamsburg Drive, St. Clair County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2150 sqft
Pictures coming soon! This 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, one 3/4 bath 1-1/2 story home has beautiful hardwood floors. Two bedrooms and one full bath on the main level. 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the upper level.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
648 Carol Ann Drive
648 Carol Ann Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with 1 car garage. Newer carpet throughout. Living room with gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has newer electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
163 Eagle Ridge
163 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
View video tour at https://youtu.be/RranyxsO43I 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 800 SF Garden level condo. Brazilian Cherry Hardwood in the living room and a wood-burning fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Swansea
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1337 North County 1337 North County
1337 N County Road, St. Clair County, IL
1 Bedroom
$595
Available Soon: 1 Bed 1 Bath - This property is a short drive to Scott Air Force Base, McKendree University & Southwestern Illinois College. We are also minutes to highway 64.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
541 Parkside Commons Ct
541 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 07/14/20 TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 7/15 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, ½ bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8250 250 Niles Center
8250 East Kirsch Road, Madison County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
700 sqft
Terrific one bedroom, one bathroom in Skokie features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and cats are welcome! Close to
Similar Pages
Swansea Apartments with BalconySwansea Apartments with GarageSwansea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSwansea Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MO