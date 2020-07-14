Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr laundry cc payments dog park e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Willow Park Apartment Homes is nestled in a beautiful neighborhood with professionally landscaped and maintained grounds. We offer the comfort of suburban living with the convenience and luxury of city lifestyles.









At Willow Park, you will enjoy THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE. Our community features one and two bedroom floor plans giving you the extra space you need.









Willow Park Apartments is COMFORTABLE LIVING. Amenities like updated kitchens and baths, laundry facilities on-site, as well as, 24 hour emergency service and onsite mangement.You can also relax next to our sparkling pool, on our beautiful sundeck.









When you make Willow Park Apartments your home, you will find youre only minutes away from corporate headquarters, shopping, and restaurants, and close by to hospitals, schools, entertainment, and historical downtown Belleville, IL.









Come see for yourself at Willow Park Apartments and schedule your visit today!