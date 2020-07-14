All apartments in Swansea
Find more places like Willow Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Swansea, IL
/
Willow Park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

Willow Park

1151 Roger Ave · (618) 709-4442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Swansea
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1151 Roger Ave, Swansea, IL 62226

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 97 · Avail. Aug 25

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 40 · Avail. now

$770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 17 · Avail. Sep 29

$770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willow Park.

Amenities

24hr laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Willow Park Apartment Homes is nestled in a beautiful neighborhood with professionally landscaped and maintained grounds. We offer the comfort of suburban living with the convenience and luxury of city lifestyles.
\n
\n
At Willow Park, you will enjoy THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE. Our community features one and two bedroom floor plans giving you the extra space you need.
\n
\n
Willow Park Apartments is COMFORTABLE LIVING. Amenities like updated kitchens and baths, laundry facilities on-site, as well as, 24 hour emergency service and onsite mangement.You can also relax next to our sparkling pool, on our beautiful sundeck.
\n
\n
When you make Willow Park Apartments your home, you will find youre only minutes away from corporate headquarters, shopping, and restaurants, and close by to hospitals, schools, entertainment, and historical downtown Belleville, IL.
\n
\n
Come see for yourself at Willow Park Apartments and schedule your visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300+ based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 reservation fee at the time of application and $100 administration fee due at move-in
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Water, Sewer & Trash $60/month in one bedroom, $70/month in two bedroom. Resident responsible for electric based on usage.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 100 lb. weight limit and breed restrictions
Parking Details: Unassigned parking spots.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willow Park have any available units?
Willow Park has 4 units available starting at $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Willow Park have?
Some of Willow Park's amenities include 24hr laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willow Park currently offering any rent specials?
Willow Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willow Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Willow Park is pet friendly.
Does Willow Park offer parking?
Yes, Willow Park offers parking.
Does Willow Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Willow Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Willow Park have a pool?
Yes, Willow Park has a pool.
Does Willow Park have accessible units?
No, Willow Park does not have accessible units.
Does Willow Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willow Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Willow Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Willow Park has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Willow Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd
Swansea, IL 62226
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln
Swansea, IL 62226

Similar Pages

Swansea 1 BedroomsSwansea 2 Bedrooms
Swansea Apartments with ParkingSwansea Dog Friendly Apartments
Swansea Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MO
Spanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity