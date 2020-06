3007 Langston Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking garage tennis court

SUNNY BRIGHT AND AIRY END UNIT LOCATED IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER HARVEST HILLS BACKING TO OPEN GREEN! COVERED FRONT PORCH LEADS INTO AN INVITING FOYER ~ LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINESTS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOOR + ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. 2 STORY FAMILY ROOM WITH SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO PATIO + OPEN TO KITCHEN ~ 1ST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM, DOUBLE WIDE SHOWER AND WALK-IN CLOSET ~ 2ND FLOOR LOFT WITH OAK RAILINGS OVERLOOKS THE LIVING ROOM AND WOULD BE PERFECT FOR A HOME OFFICE OR 2ND FAMILY ROOM. SPACIOUS 2ND BEDROOM W/DOUBLE WIDE CLOSET AND ADJACENT FULL BATHROOM ~ 2ND FLOOR BONUS ROOM COULD BE USED AS A HOME OFFICE, CRAFT ROOM, PLAYROOM OR 3RD BEDROOM ~ 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY AND 1/2 BATH ~ 9' CEILINGS ON THE 1ST FLOOR ~ ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE ~ ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. FANTASTIC LOCATION NEAR PARKS, TENNIS COURT, OTTER COVE AQUATIC PARK W/WATER SLIDES, SPLASH PAD + SAND PARK, DOG PARK, GREAT WESTERN TRAIL, RANDALL ROAD SHOPPING & DINING + AWARD WINNING ST. CHARLES D#303 SCHOOLS! LAWN CARE AND SNOW REMOVAL INCLUDED! NO PETS, NON-SMOKING Residence, Non-refundable Credit, criminal history and background check required for all applicants over the age of 18 ~ Proof of No Late payment history on rent or mortgage - HOME IS OFFICIALLY READY TO BE SHOWN - PREVIOUS MARKET TIME WAS DUE TO THE ILLINIOS MANDATE NOT ALLOWING SHOWINGS OF THE HOME WHILE TENANT OCCUPIED.