Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court cats allowed

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Welcome to Legend Park Apartments where comfort and convenience meet! Live at Legend Park Apartments and enjoy unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans with home office/dens surrounded by the best of Chicagoland.We’re located just minutes from everything exciting! Woodfield Mall – one of the largest shopping malls in the world is 10 minutes away and O’Hare International Airport is just a 25 minute trip! When you want to visit downtown Chicago, you can take the Metra which is just a 5 minute drive.