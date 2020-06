Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A COMPLETELY MOVE IN READY 2 BED 1.1 BATH 2 STORY TOWN HOUSE IN DUNBAR LAKES COMMUNITY. EAST SCHAUMBURG LOCATION. GREAT AMENITIES IN THE COMMUNITY LIKE CLUBHOUSE AND POOL. CLOSE TO HIGHWAY, METRA, GROCERY AND THE MALLS, THIS IS ONE OF THE BETTER LOCATIONS OF SCHAUMBURG. MAIN LEVEL HAS LIVING/DINING/REMODELED KITCHEN. NEWER MECHANICALS. LARGE 2 BEDROOMS. ONE OF THE NICEST RENTALS AT THIS PRICE POINT. MOVE IN READY