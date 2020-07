Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FANTASTIC 2 BED 2.1 BATH REHABBED TOWNHOME RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. FRESH PAINT AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BACKSPLASH AND UPDATED BATHROOMS WITH NEW FIXTURES. IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER AND ALSO 1 CAR GARAGE. BIG MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND ENSUITE BATH. OPEN AND SPACIOUS WITH TONS NATURAL LIGHT. A HUGE LOFT AND VAULTED CEILINGS. CORNER UNIT - SO TONS OF PRIVACY AND A BIG PATIO SPACE FOR OUTDOOR FUN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, EXPRESSWAY AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. GREAT COMMUNITY.