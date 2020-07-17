179 Holmes Way

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Bright 2 bed+loft/2.5 bath Schaumburg townhouse - Property Id: 303555
Check out this updated, open townhome that features a bonus loft overlooking a 2-story living room with a fireplace. Enjoy the eat in kitchen with bright white cabinets while looking out at your own private backyard patio. Convenient second floor laundry in unit. Spacious walk in closets in master bedroom and loft. Vast storage available in 2 car garage. Condo management handles all outside maintenance, landscaping, and snow removal. Utilities not included. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303555
Property Id 303555
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5888284)