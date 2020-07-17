All apartments in Schaumburg
Home
/
Schaumburg, IL
/
179 Holmes Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

179 Holmes Way

179 Holmes Way · (847) 308-7703
Location

179 Holmes Way, Schaumburg, IL 60193
Towne Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $2000 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 08/01/20 Bright 2 bed+loft/2.5 bath Schaumburg townhouse - Property Id: 303555

Check out this updated, open townhome that features a bonus loft overlooking a 2-story living room with a fireplace. Enjoy the eat in kitchen with bright white cabinets while looking out at your own private backyard patio. Convenient second floor laundry in unit. Spacious walk in closets in master bedroom and loft. Vast storage available in 2 car garage. Condo management handles all outside maintenance, landscaping, and snow removal. Utilities not included. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303555
Property Id 303555

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5888284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Holmes Way have any available units?
179 Holmes Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Schaumburg, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Schaumburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 Holmes Way have?
Some of 179 Holmes Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Holmes Way currently offering any rent specials?
179 Holmes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Holmes Way pet-friendly?
No, 179 Holmes Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schaumburg.
Does 179 Holmes Way offer parking?
Yes, 179 Holmes Way offers parking.
Does 179 Holmes Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 179 Holmes Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Holmes Way have a pool?
No, 179 Holmes Way does not have a pool.
Does 179 Holmes Way have accessible units?
No, 179 Holmes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Holmes Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179 Holmes Way has units with dishwashers.
