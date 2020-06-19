5200 CARRIAGEWAY Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage

ABSOLUTELY AMAZING 2 BR & 1.1 BA CORNER UNIT CONDO IS WAITING FOR YOU!! NEWLY painted in designer colors w/brand new gorgeous wood laminate floors t/o FOYER, KIT, LIVING & DINING AREAS! As you walk into this awesome home, you are greeted by an intimate FOYER, leading you to your ENORMOUS LR/DR. The spacious LR is super spacious with sliding glass doors to your private BALCONY that overlooks the beautiful courtyard! DR offers plenty of room for all of your entertaining needs. FABULOUS KIT boasts NEW SS appliances, granite countertops & raised panel cabinets. Great Breakfast Bar w/granite counter is perfect for casual dining or food prep! MASTER BR offers large floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closet & private 1/2 BA! 2nd BR is also generously sized w/ huge windows & large closets! FULL BA is located down the hall w/brand new vanity w/granite counters. LOTS of closets throughout the home is great for storage! GARAGE SPACE TOO & Heat, gas & water included! WELCOME HOME!