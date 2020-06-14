Apartment List
214 Apartments for rent in Rolling Meadows, IL with garage

Rolling Meadows apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins...

1 Unit Available
102 Ironwood Court
102 Ironwood Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2384 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house in award winning school districts. Beautiful great room addition with Anderson sliding doors and skylights. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Full basement for extra storage.

1 Unit Available
5456 Mayflower Court
5456 Mayflower Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
Come take a look at your next home because it won't last long! There is great space in this 2 story townhouse with the kitchen overlooking the main living space. Also large basement for storage or additional living space.

1 Unit Available
104 lexington Lane
104 Lexington Ln, Rolling Meadows, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1913 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 104 lexington Lane in Rolling Meadows. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
2850 Southampton Drive
2850 Southampton Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable town of Rolling Meadows, Willowbend Apartments & Townhomes are conveniently located to Woodfield Mall, Busse Woods, shopping, restaurants and easy access to I90 & I290.

1 Unit Available
4503 Magnolia Drive
4503 Magnolia Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2063 sqft
75% brick home in Plum Grove Hills Subdivision. Home in excellent condition. Nice master bedroom and bath on first level. Three more beds upstairs. Two full baths. All wood flooring! Almost all new appliances. New roof in 2017.

1 Unit Available
3810 Bobwhite Lane
3810 Bobwhite Lane, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
Move right in to this spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home nestled on a beautiful corner lot with oversized 2 car garage. Lots of outdoor space with large fenced-in backyard and patio.

1 Unit Available
2308 Kirchoff Road
2308 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1183 sqft
** Crisp & Clean Home for Rent ** Only has been Owner Occupied ** First Time for Rent ** Very Spacious Immaculate Ranch Home ** Sundrenched Large Rooms ** Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Newer Appliances, Separate Family with Wood Burning
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Meadows
Verified

6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

$
238 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Verified

23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.

1 Unit Available
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,593
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome community! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

1 Unit Available
690 East Algonquin Road
690 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

1 Unit Available
1933 Songsparrow Court
1933 Songsparrow Court, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
3 bedroom 2/1 bath townhouse. Family room with plenty of storage and hardwood floors. SS appliances in Kitchen with granite counter tops. Easy access to highways. Very close to shopping, restaurants and Woodfield Mall. Large resident pool area.

1 Unit Available
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1580 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.

1 Unit Available
615 West Parkside Drive
615 West Parkside Drive, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Highly sought after location offers top rated schools including PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY, PLUM GROVE JH & FREMD HS! You'll love the gorgeous kitchen with its beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops and high end Jenn-Air stainless appliances.

1 Unit Available
24 West Station Street
24 West Station Street, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
FABULOUS LOFT CONDO DOWNTOWN PALATINE, WALK TO METRA, RESTAURANTS, BARS & SHOPPING. ENTRY DOOR MARKED 24W, ELEVATOR TO 2ND FLOOR.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Meadows
Verified

$
22 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
Studio
$1,750
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1026 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

17 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified

7 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

$
24 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified

$
45 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Verified

22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified

$
Barrington Lakes
106 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,045
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
City Guide for Rolling Meadows, IL

Famous actor Gary Cole calls Rolling Meadows home.

The gently rolling terrain and Golden Corridor may be what initially draw you in to the city of Rolling Meadows, right? Of course, it can't be the overall good schools, ease of getting to and from the bigger cities for work, and the moderate housing prices. There's plenty of reason to consider this city as your first place to live or even the place you retire.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rolling Meadows, IL

Rolling Meadows apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

