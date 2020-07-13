/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
105 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rolling Meadows, IL
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2850 Southampton Drive
2850 Southampton Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable town of Rolling Meadows, Willowbend Apartments & Townhomes are conveniently located to Woodfield Mall, Busse Woods, shopping, restaurants and easy access to I90 & I290.
1 of 10
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
3810 Bobwhite Lane
3810 Bobwhite Lane, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
Move right in to this spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home nestled on a beautiful corner lot with oversized 2 car garage. Lots of outdoor space with large fenced-in backyard and patio.
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Meadows
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
4 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
228 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
358 S Jewel Ct
358 South Jewel Court, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Available 08/31/20 Sun-drenched two story townhouse - Property Id: 313905 Welcome home to this spacious sun-drenched two story townhouse in the desirable Coventry Park subdivision.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
664 East Algonquin Road
664 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1588 sqft
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
690 East Algonquin Road
690 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,613
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1130 sqft
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Meadows
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
23 Units Available
Central Business District
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,339
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
16 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
$
22 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$912
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
18 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
$
9 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$931
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
Studio
$1,750
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
921 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
32 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$899
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
20 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
853 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
18 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Similar Pages
Rolling Meadows 1 BedroomsRolling Meadows 2 BedroomsRolling Meadows 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRolling Meadows 3 BedroomsRolling Meadows Accessible ApartmentsRolling Meadows Apartments under $1,000
Rolling Meadows Apartments under $1,100Rolling Meadows Apartments under $1,200Rolling Meadows Apartments with BalconyRolling Meadows Apartments with GarageRolling Meadows Apartments with GymRolling Meadows Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, IL