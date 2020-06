1906 Plum Grove Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool tennis court

UPDATED 2ND FLOOR END UNIT! OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, MARBLE IN KITCHEN, OPEN AIRY FLOOR PLAN BOAST SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, KING SIZED BEDROOM WITH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED BATH. NEW A/C, NEW WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. SLIDERS OFF LIVING ROOM LEAD TO PRIVATE BALCONY!



COMPLEX HAS A POOL, CLUBHOUSE, PARK WITH BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS. CLOSE TO EXPRESSWAYS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.



First month's rent ($1,200) and security deposit ($1,200) due at lease signing. Applicants subject to credit check and background check as well as $25 application fee.