712 North Western Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 story townhouse well taken care of by owner and clean as a whistle! Ample space for a growing family in a family oriented neighborhood. Big bedrooms on the second floor and a generous living room all covered in gleaming hardwood floors. Large basement with extra bonus room with bright recessed lighting, office nook, and your own laundry facilities. Enjoy the big common yard or walk a couple of minutes to Hinkley Park. Shopping and gyms are within walking distance and so is the Metra too! Do not pass this one up! Award winning schools with bus service only steps away. Gleaming refinished hardwood floors, renovated full & half bath, new neutral paint, updated appliances, new living room recessed lighting, new north facing windows, new h20 heater, stylish ceiling fans with remote light, Jeld-Wen rear door with built in blinds and new Sump Pump. Listing Broker related to Landlord. Showings start June 5.