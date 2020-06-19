All apartments in Park Ridge
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:50 PM

712 North Western Avenue

712 N Western Ave · (847) 877-8805
Location

712 N Western Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2 story townhouse well taken care of by owner and clean as a whistle! Ample space for a growing family in a family oriented neighborhood. Big bedrooms on the second floor and a generous living room all covered in gleaming hardwood floors. Large basement with extra bonus room with bright recessed lighting, office nook, and your own laundry facilities. Enjoy the big common yard or walk a couple of minutes to Hinkley Park. Shopping and gyms are within walking distance and so is the Metra too! Do not pass this one up! Award winning schools with bus service only steps away. Gleaming refinished hardwood floors, renovated full & half bath, new neutral paint, updated appliances, new living room recessed lighting, new north facing windows, new h20 heater, stylish ceiling fans with remote light, Jeld-Wen rear door with built in blinds and new Sump Pump. Listing Broker related to Landlord. Showings start June 5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 North Western Avenue have any available units?
712 North Western Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 712 North Western Avenue have?
Some of 712 North Western Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 North Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
712 North Western Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 North Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 712 North Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Park Ridge.
Does 712 North Western Avenue offer parking?
No, 712 North Western Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 712 North Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 North Western Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 North Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 712 North Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 712 North Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 712 North Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 712 North Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 North Western Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 North Western Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 North Western Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
