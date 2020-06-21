515 Summit Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

***Short-term sublease option through 11/30/2020 or long-term lease available*** Newly constructed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury apartment in the heart of Park Ridge! Nearly 2,400 SF unit with all of the upgrades! Living room features a fireplace and spacious balcony off sliding door. Large kitchen with quartz countertops, massive island with breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Open concept living. Master suite with walk-in closet, ensuite master bath with separate tub/shower, and private balcony. Finest trims with no details spared. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, recessed lighting, crown molding...The list goes on! Laundry in unit. Elevator in building. Two parking spaces included, one garage space and one exterior space. Great in-town location walkable to the Metra, shopping and dining.