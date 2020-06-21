All apartments in Park Ridge
Location

515 Summit Avenue, Park Ridge, IL 60068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
***Short-term sublease option through 11/30/2020 or long-term lease available*** Newly constructed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury apartment in the heart of Park Ridge! Nearly 2,400 SF unit with all of the upgrades! Living room features a fireplace and spacious balcony off sliding door. Large kitchen with quartz countertops, massive island with breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Open concept living. Master suite with walk-in closet, ensuite master bath with separate tub/shower, and private balcony. Finest trims with no details spared. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, recessed lighting, crown molding...The list goes on! Laundry in unit. Elevator in building. Two parking spaces included, one garage space and one exterior space. Great in-town location walkable to the Metra, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Summit Avenue have any available units?
515 Summit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Park Ridge, IL.
What amenities does 515 Summit Avenue have?
Some of 515 Summit Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Summit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
515 Summit Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Summit Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 515 Summit Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Park Ridge.
Does 515 Summit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 515 Summit Avenue does offer parking.
Does 515 Summit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 Summit Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Summit Avenue have a pool?
No, 515 Summit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 515 Summit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 515 Summit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Summit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Summit Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Summit Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Summit Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
