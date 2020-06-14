All apartments in Park Ridge
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:27 PM

1212 Vine Avenue

1212 S Vine Ave · (847) 698-7000
Location

1212 S Vine Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
The newest luxury apartment building in Park Ridge, IL is now available for leasing starting June 1st. Vine Place is perfectly located near all transportation to downtown Chicago and has the highest levels of luxury amenities and finishes for modern living. All of the 22 units feature a private balcony, luxury stainless steel kitchen appliance packages, soft close white shaker style cabinets, quartz counters with kitchen peninsulas, stunning master suites, and in-unit laundry. The building amenities include an elevator, heated indoor garage (1 parking space included in rent), fob access controlled building with intercoms, security camera surveillance, a fitness center, pet friendly with a dog washing station, storage lockers, and indoor bicycle storage. The building is conveniently located minutes from Park Ridge shops and restaurants, award-winning schools, the Park Ridge Metra Train Station, the Cumberland blue line station, and beautiful parks. Contact for more information regarding specific pricing for the two bedroom units and to schedule a showing. Listed rent price is the base rent and will vary for each floor plan/unit level. Administration fee will be waived for all tenants who reserve units before August 1st! See additional information for all rental information regarding pet fees, additional month-to-month parking spots available for rent, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Vine Avenue have any available units?
1212 Vine Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1212 Vine Avenue have?
Some of 1212 Vine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Vine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Vine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Vine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Vine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Vine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Vine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1212 Vine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Vine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Vine Avenue have a pool?
No, 1212 Vine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Vine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1212 Vine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Vine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Vine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Vine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Vine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
