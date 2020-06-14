1212 Vine Avenue

Amenities

The newest luxury apartment building in Park Ridge, IL is now available for leasing starting June 1st. Vine Place is perfectly located near all transportation to downtown Chicago and has the highest levels of luxury amenities and finishes for modern living. All of the 22 units feature a private balcony, luxury stainless steel kitchen appliance packages, soft close white shaker style cabinets, quartz counters with kitchen peninsulas, stunning master suites, and in-unit laundry. The building amenities include an elevator, heated indoor garage (1 parking space included in rent), fob access controlled building with intercoms, security camera surveillance, a fitness center, pet friendly with a dog washing station, storage lockers, and indoor bicycle storage. The building is conveniently located minutes from Park Ridge shops and restaurants, award-winning schools, the Park Ridge Metra Train Station, the Cumberland blue line station, and beautiful parks. Contact for more information regarding specific pricing for the two bedroom units and to schedule a showing. Listed rent price is the base rent and will vary for each floor plan/unit level. Administration fee will be waived for all tenants who reserve units before August 1st! See additional information for all rental information regarding pet fees, additional month-to-month parking spots available for rent, etc.