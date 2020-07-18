Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Available 08/31/20 Sun-drenched two story townhouse - Property Id: 313905



Welcome home to this spacious sun-drenched two story townhouse in the desirable Coventry Park subdivision. This end unit features vaulted ceilings, a den, a cozy fireplace, an in-unit laundry room, a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and an attached nursery/sitting room. There's an attached 2.5 garage and plenty of visitor parking outside. Great location! Near I-90/IL-53, Metra train station, shopping, restaurants and more. Must see!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/358-s-jewel-ct-palatine-il/313905

Property Id 313905



(RLNE5940237)