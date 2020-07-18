Amenities
Available 08/31/20 Sun-drenched two story townhouse - Property Id: 313905
Welcome home to this spacious sun-drenched two story townhouse in the desirable Coventry Park subdivision. This end unit features vaulted ceilings, a den, a cozy fireplace, an in-unit laundry room, a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and an attached nursery/sitting room. There's an attached 2.5 garage and plenty of visitor parking outside. Great location! Near I-90/IL-53, Metra train station, shopping, restaurants and more. Must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/358-s-jewel-ct-palatine-il/313905
(RLNE5940237)