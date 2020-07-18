All apartments in Palatine
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

358 S Jewel Ct

358 South Jewel Court · (224) 595-3541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

358 South Jewel Court, Palatine, IL 60074

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2150 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Available 08/31/20 Sun-drenched two story townhouse - Property Id: 313905

Welcome home to this spacious sun-drenched two story townhouse in the desirable Coventry Park subdivision. This end unit features vaulted ceilings, a den, a cozy fireplace, an in-unit laundry room, a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and an attached nursery/sitting room. There's an attached 2.5 garage and plenty of visitor parking outside. Great location! Near I-90/IL-53, Metra train station, shopping, restaurants and more. Must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/358-s-jewel-ct-palatine-il/313905
Property Id 313905

(RLNE5940237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 S Jewel Ct have any available units?
358 S Jewel Ct has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
What amenities does 358 S Jewel Ct have?
Some of 358 S Jewel Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 S Jewel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
358 S Jewel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 S Jewel Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 358 S Jewel Ct is pet friendly.
Does 358 S Jewel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 358 S Jewel Ct offers parking.
Does 358 S Jewel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 358 S Jewel Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 S Jewel Ct have a pool?
No, 358 S Jewel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 358 S Jewel Ct have accessible units?
No, 358 S Jewel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 358 S Jewel Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 358 S Jewel Ct has units with dishwashers.
