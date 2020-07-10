Apartment List
/
IL
/
palatine
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:37 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Palatine, IL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
358 S Jewel Ct
358 South Jewel Court, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Available 08/31/20 Sun-drenched two story townhouse - Property Id: 313905 Welcome home to this spacious sun-drenched two story townhouse in the desirable Coventry Park subdivision.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
250 N Carter St
250 North Carter Street, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Condo Available August 2020! Spacious First Floor 1 bedroom/1 bath condo plus bonus den/nursery/office located in Palatine.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
356 West Wood Street
356 West Wood Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL ROW HOUSE, RECENTLY Updated,Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH CHERRY FLOORS, LG EATING AREA, 42 INCH MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES.PANTRY and Balcony access.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
229 West Johnson Street
229 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
LOCATION! WALK TO PALATINE METRA, WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, FESTIVALS, AND NIGHTLIFE. WALK TO STUART PADDOCK SCHOOL, PARKS, AND MORE! UPDATED 2 BED 2ND FL UNIT WITH COURTYARD VIEWS.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
169 East Palatine Road
169 East Palatine Road, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Great location condo with privacy and a top level unit (no one walking or living above you!) Unit is located in cul-de-sac off of Oak Street & Palatine Rd.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
50 North PLUM GROVE Road
50 North Plum Grove Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
STUNNING LUXURY CONDO IN GORGEOUS PROVIDENCE BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN PALATINE. GREAT 7TH FLOOR UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW. RARE 13 FT CEILINGS, HARDWOOD, KITCHEN WITH PROFESSIONAL APPLIANCES SUB ZERO, WOLF, BOSCH & GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
24 North Hale Street North
24 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1280 sqft
Spacious vintage 2 bedroom plus finished basement. If you are looking for space, this is a great place! Hardwood floors through-out, 9' ceilings, crown molding, large windows, front porch located in downtown Palatine.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
615 West Parkside Drive
615 West Parkside Drive, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
Highly sought after location offers top rated schools including PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY, PLUM GROVE JH & FREMD HS! You'll love the gorgeous kitchen with its beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops and high end Jenn-Air stainless appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
223 West Lynn Drive
223 Lynn Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1050 sqft
2BR 2BA newer condo, convenient location , close to shopping & Metra.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
461 North Cambridge Drive
461 North Cambridge Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Wonderful 2-story townhome in beautiful Cornell Lakes. Spacious townhome has own entrance, garage, 2.5 baths, in -unit washer/dryer, bay window. More pictures to come. Home available 8/1.

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
716 North Deer Run Drive
716 North Deer Run Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Updated 1st floor condo with 1car garage in desirable Deer Run Subdivision!! Live comfortably and safely all on one level with no stairs. Relax on your own private patio. Beautiful view of a park-like courtyard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
831 East Carriage Lane
831 East Carriage Lane, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 831 East Carriage Lane in Palatine. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
190 West Johnson Street
190 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1481 sqft
walking distance to town & train. Espresso Oak Cabinets w/ Island eating area,beautiful granite counter tops, Exotic tiger wood flooring thru out LR, Kit areas. 2 bedrooms 2 baths, heated garage and storage space. Move in fee $300

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
24 West Station Street
24 West Station Street, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
FABULOUS LOFT CONDO DOWNTOWN PALATINE, WALK TO METRA, RESTAURANTS, BARS & SHOPPING. ENTRY DOOR MARKED 24W, ELEVATOR TO 2ND FLOOR.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
235 North Smith Street
235 North Smith Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1220 sqft
This corner end unit with 2 beds and 2 full baths is a must see!! Won't last long! Located in the highly sought after Metropolitan Building on the corner of Smith and Colfax which is only a block away from the Metra Station and all that Downtown

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Winston Park Northwest
2340 North Brett Lane
2340 N Brett Ln, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE TO RENT FROM 9/1 ***CHECK OUT THE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR - Floor plan and square footage on tour/3D tour*** 2015 BUILT TOWNHOME shows like a MODEL HOME. East-West Facing 3 Bed 3.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
148 S Cedar St
148 South Cedar Street, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
148 S Cedar St Available 08/01/20 Well Maintained 3Bed/2Bath Single Family HUGE Backyard! - Located in award-winning Fremd High School district and only one block from Paddock Elementary School.
Results within 1 mile of Palatine
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
16 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,379
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
27 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
102 Ironwood Court
102 Ironwood Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2384 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house in award winning school districts. Beautiful great room addition with Anderson sliding doors and skylights. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Full basement for extra storage.

July 2020 Palatine Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palatine Rent Report. Palatine rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palatine rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Palatine Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palatine Rent Report. Palatine rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palatine rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palatine rents held steady over the past month

Palatine rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Palatine stand at $1,178 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,386 for a two-bedroom. Palatine's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palatine, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Palatine

    As rents have increased marginally in Palatine, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Palatine is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Palatine's median two-bedroom rent of $1,386 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Palatine's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Palatine than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Palatine is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Palatine 1 BedroomsPalatine 2 BedroomsPalatine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalatine 3 BedroomsPalatine Accessible ApartmentsPalatine Apartments under $1,100Palatine Apartments with Balcony
    Palatine Apartments with GaragePalatine Apartments with GymPalatine Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalatine Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalatine Apartments with ParkingPalatine Apartments with Pool
    Palatine Apartments with Washer-DryerPalatine Cheap PlacesPalatine Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalatine Luxury PlacesPalatine Pet Friendly PlacesPalatine Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
    Des Plaines, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, IL
    Lisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, IL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Baldwin

    Apartments Near Colleges

    William Rainey Harper CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
    Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
    University of Chicago