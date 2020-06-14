105 Apartments for rent in Palatine, IL with garage

Apartment List
Palatine apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
457 South Kensington Court
457 Kensington Court, Palatine, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2560 sqft
Whytecliff subdivision. Well maintained bright single family home in award winning schools. Fantastic Location, sitting on cul-de-sac, within Walking Distance from Award Winning Schools (Fremd High School & Hunting Ridge Elem) .

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
461 North Cambridge Drive
461 North Cambridge Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Wonderful 2-story townhome in beautiful Cornell Lakes. Spacious townhome has own entrance, garage, 2.5 baths, in -unit washer/dryer, bay window. More pictures to come. Home available 8/1.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1580 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Baldwin
1 Unit Available
252 West HAMILTON Drive
252 West Hamilton Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
SPACIOUS AND OPEN DARTMORD MODEL. 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE. OFFERS TWO LARGE BEDROOMS EACH WITH ITS OWN BATH IN POPULAR HAMILTON CREEK SUBDIVISION. NEAT & NEUTRAL THROUGHOUT WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE + 1 SPACE AT DRIVEWAY.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
615 West Parkside Drive
615 West Parkside Drive, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Highly sought after location offers top rated schools including PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY, PLUM GROVE JH & FREMD HS! You'll love the gorgeous kitchen with its beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops and high end Jenn-Air stainless appliances.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
716 North Deer Run Drive
716 North Deer Run Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Updated 1st floor condo with 1car garage in desirable Deer Run Subdivision!! Live comfortably and safely all on one level with no stairs. Relax on your own private patio. Beautiful view of a park-like courtyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1117 North Claremont Drive
1117 North Claremont Drive, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Rare find! Introducing this Rental beautiful home in the highly desired Claremont Ridge subdivision.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
831 East Carriage Lane
831 East Carriage Lane, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 831 East Carriage Lane in Palatine. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
484 West Wood Street
484 West Wood Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1965 sqft
3-STORY TOWNHOUSE PERFECTION! 2-BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, PRIVATE COURTYARD ENTRY, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, OPEN CONCEPT LIVING & DINING ROOM W/FIREPLACE & ADJACENT KITCHEN; LARGE EAT IN AREA, ALL STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS,

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
190 West Johnson Street
190 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1481 sqft
walking distance to town & train. Espresso Oak Cabinets w/ Island eating area,beautiful granite counter tops, Exotic tiger wood flooring thru out LR, Kit areas. 2 bedrooms 2 baths, heated garage and storage space. Move in fee $300

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
24 West Station Street
24 West Station Street, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
FABULOUS LOFT CONDO DOWNTOWN PALATINE, WALK TO METRA, RESTAURANTS, BARS & SHOPPING. ENTRY DOOR MARKED 24W, ELEVATOR TO 2ND FLOOR.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
235 North Smith Street
235 North Smith Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1220 sqft
This corner end unit with 2 beds and 2 full baths is a must see!! Won't last long! Located in the highly sought after Metropolitan Building on the corner of Smith and Colfax which is only a block away from the Metra Station and all that Downtown

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
356 West Wood Street
356 West Wood Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL ROW HOUSE, RECENTLY Updated,Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH CHERRY FLOORS, LG EATING AREA, 42 INCH MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES.PANTRY and Balcony access.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,429
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
102 Ironwood Court
102 Ironwood Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2384 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house in award winning school districts. Beautiful great room addition with Anderson sliding doors and skylights. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Full basement for extra storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
601 West RAND Road
601 North Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 601 West RAND Road in Arlington Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,593
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome community! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
690 East Algonquin Road
690 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 lexington Lane
104 Lexington Ln, Rolling Meadows, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1913 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 104 lexington Lane in Rolling Meadows. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
City Guide for Palatine, IL

"My kind of town, Chicago is. My kind of people, too, People who smile at you." (My Kind of Town, Frank Sinatra)

Chicago is a world-class city that is home to more than 2 million people and that’s just in the city itself. When you count all of the surrounding suburbs, there are over 9 million people who choose to live here. If you've decided that the city itself is too busy or too expensive that’s when its time to check out the burbs. Palatine is a village in northwest Cook County that is definitely worth a second look for folks interested in settling into the good life--because who doesn't want to?

Having trouble with Craigslist Palatine? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Palatine, IL

Palatine apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

