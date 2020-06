229 West Johnson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

LOCATION! WALK TO PALATINE METRA, WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, FESTIVALS, AND NIGHTLIFE. WALK TO STUART PADDOCK SCHOOL, PARKS, AND MORE! UPDATED 2 BED 2ND FL UNIT WITH COURTYARD VIEWS. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE LARGE LIVING ROOM, NICE SIZE BEDROOMS, AND DINING ROOM. EAT-IN KITCHEN W/NEWER CABINETS AND APPLIANCES. NEWER WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT. LR WIRED FOR SPEAKERS. PARKING SPOT INCLUDED - JUST NEED STICKER TO PARK. VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED. PLEASE TEXT LA WITH ANY QUESTIONS. SEE RENTAL PROCESS UNDER THE ADDITIONAL INFO TAB. (2ND PARKING SPACE $15/M SUBJECT TO WAITLIST FROM THE ASSOCIATION W/TIME FRAME UNKNOWN)