1471 North Winslowe Drive.

Nice, clean, freshly painted and well maintained 2nd floor unit overlooking pretty views of the courtyard. Has newer light fixtures, dishwasher, granite countertops in the kitchen and laminate flooring throughout. This great location is walking distance to shopping, restaurants and close to highway 53/290. No pets, no smoking allowed in the building. Good credit, criminal background check plus proof of income is required. Rent includes heat, cooking gas, water and garbage. This condo is ready to move in. Please come and check it out.