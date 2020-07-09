All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

331 South Ridgeland Avenue

331 South Ridgeland Avenue
Location

331 South Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super unique and modern. Credit and income minimum requirements. Rarely available and Well appointed, this loft-type condo lives like a town home. 2 bedroom/2.1 bath with an updated kitchen featuring SS appliances, granite counter tops and an island. The kitchen also opens to a sun-drenched living room with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and newly refinished hardwood floors. Flanking each side of the fireplace are the original arched-shaped window details. Both windows are encased with French doors which open to reveal a Juliette-style balcony. The 2nd floor features 2 large bedrooms, hardwood floors, 2 full/updated baths, double sinks and a walk-in closet. There's also a private terrace/roof-top deck for relaxing. Don't miss the in-unit washer/dryer plus heated, underground garage parking. New decks, new roof. 3 blocks to Greenline and Farmer's Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 South Ridgeland Avenue have any available units?
331 South Ridgeland Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 331 South Ridgeland Avenue have?
Some of 331 South Ridgeland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 South Ridgeland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
331 South Ridgeland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 South Ridgeland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 331 South Ridgeland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 331 South Ridgeland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 331 South Ridgeland Avenue offers parking.
Does 331 South Ridgeland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 South Ridgeland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 South Ridgeland Avenue have a pool?
No, 331 South Ridgeland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 331 South Ridgeland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 331 South Ridgeland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 331 South Ridgeland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 South Ridgeland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 South Ridgeland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 South Ridgeland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
