331 South Ridgeland Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super unique and modern. Credit and income minimum requirements. Rarely available and Well appointed, this loft-type condo lives like a town home. 2 bedroom/2.1 bath with an updated kitchen featuring SS appliances, granite counter tops and an island. The kitchen also opens to a sun-drenched living room with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and newly refinished hardwood floors. Flanking each side of the fireplace are the original arched-shaped window details. Both windows are encased with French doors which open to reveal a Juliette-style balcony. The 2nd floor features 2 large bedrooms, hardwood floors, 2 full/updated baths, double sinks and a walk-in closet. There's also a private terrace/roof-top deck for relaxing. Don't miss the in-unit washer/dryer plus heated, underground garage parking. New decks, new roof. 3 blocks to Greenline and Farmer's Market.