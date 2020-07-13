212 S Oak Park Ave

Amenities
2 rm Studio @ Pleasant Oak w/ INTERNET + UTILITIES - Property Id: 265189
2 Room, 3rd floor studio in the heart of Oak Park includes ALL UTILITIES and HI-SPEED WIRELESS INTERNET!! as well as new kitchen w/microwave, bar counter, new windows, blinds, wood floors, a/c, large closet, ceiling fan in a beautiful, vintage elevator building. Large inside laundry on site, intercom and video security system. Just 2 blocks to the Oak Park, Green Line stop, a slew of restaurants, Scoville Park, the beautiful library and shopping. $29 application fee. Good credit (600+) a must. Cats OK, dogs will be considered. ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER SPECIAL!
CALL for an appointment to view, (NO texts) Joe @ 708 848 2911
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265189
