Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

212 S Oak Park Ave

212 South Oak Park Avenue · (708) 848-2911
Location

212 South Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
2 rm Studio @ Pleasant Oak w/ INTERNET + UTILITIES - Property Id: 265189

2 Room, 3rd floor studio in the heart of Oak Park includes ALL UTILITIES and HI-SPEED WIRELESS INTERNET!! as well as new kitchen w/microwave, bar counter, new windows, blinds, wood floors, a/c, large closet, ceiling fan in a beautiful, vintage elevator building. Large inside laundry on site, intercom and video security system. Just 2 blocks to the Oak Park, Green Line stop, a slew of restaurants, Scoville Park, the beautiful library and shopping. $29 application fee. Good credit (600+) a must. Cats OK, dogs will be considered. ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER SPECIAL!
CALL for an appointment to view, (NO texts) Joe @ 708 848 2911
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265189
Property Id 265189

(RLNE5860677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 S Oak Park Ave have any available units?
212 S Oak Park Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 S Oak Park Ave have?
Some of 212 S Oak Park Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 S Oak Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
212 S Oak Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 S Oak Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 S Oak Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 212 S Oak Park Ave offer parking?
No, 212 S Oak Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 212 S Oak Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 S Oak Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 S Oak Park Ave have a pool?
No, 212 S Oak Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 212 S Oak Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 212 S Oak Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 212 S Oak Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 S Oak Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 S Oak Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 S Oak Park Ave has units with air conditioning.
