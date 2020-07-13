212 S Oak Park Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry internet access

2 rm Studio @ Pleasant Oak w/ INTERNET + UTILITIES - Property Id: 265189



2 Room, 3rd floor studio in the heart of Oak Park includes ALL UTILITIES and HI-SPEED WIRELESS INTERNET!! as well as new kitchen w/microwave, bar counter, new windows, blinds, wood floors, a/c, large closet, ceiling fan in a beautiful, vintage elevator building. Large inside laundry on site, intercom and video security system. Just 2 blocks to the Oak Park, Green Line stop, a slew of restaurants, Scoville Park, the beautiful library and shopping. $29 application fee. Good credit (600+) a must. Cats OK, dogs will be considered. ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER SPECIAL!

CALL for an appointment to view, (NO texts) Joe @ 708 848 2911

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265189

(RLNE5860677)