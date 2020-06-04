201 South Taylor Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Live large in three floors of this beautiful Prairie style building. Handsome natural wood trim and built-ins, two fireplaces, in-unit laundry room, hardwood floors, sunroom, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, den, office...space abounds! Finished basement includes spa room with sauna, shower, lounges, bathroom and workout room with equipment. Lots of storage! Office can easily be 5th bedroom. There's plenty of outdoor space with a large yard, multiple decks and a playhouse. Great location in the Ridgeland Historic District, easy walk to Green Line, schools, shopping, pool, ice rink and Farmer's Market.