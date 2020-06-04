All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 201 South Taylor Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, IL
/
201 South Taylor Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

201 South Taylor Avenue

201 South Taylor Avenue · (708) 692-8050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

201 South Taylor Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Live large in three floors of this beautiful Prairie style building. Handsome natural wood trim and built-ins, two fireplaces, in-unit laundry room, hardwood floors, sunroom, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, den, office...space abounds! Finished basement includes spa room with sauna, shower, lounges, bathroom and workout room with equipment. Lots of storage! Office can easily be 5th bedroom. There's plenty of outdoor space with a large yard, multiple decks and a playhouse. Great location in the Ridgeland Historic District, easy walk to Green Line, schools, shopping, pool, ice rink and Farmer's Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 South Taylor Avenue have any available units?
201 South Taylor Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 South Taylor Avenue have?
Some of 201 South Taylor Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 South Taylor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
201 South Taylor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 South Taylor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 201 South Taylor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 201 South Taylor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 201 South Taylor Avenue offers parking.
Does 201 South Taylor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 South Taylor Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 South Taylor Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 201 South Taylor Avenue has a pool.
Does 201 South Taylor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 201 South Taylor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 201 South Taylor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 South Taylor Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 South Taylor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 South Taylor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 201 South Taylor Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd
Oak Park, IL 60302
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St
Oak Park, IL 60301
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave
Oak Park, IL 60301
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave
Oak Park, IL 60302
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard
Oak Park, IL 60302
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl
Oak Park, IL 60301

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park Apartments with ParkingOak Park Pet Friendly Places
Oak Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, ILWheeling, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity