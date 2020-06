Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Vacant and ready for a safe and clean home viewing experience! This two bedroom bungalow in Historic Oak Park has hardwood flooring and natural trimwork throughout. The spacious living room leads to the formal dining room with built-in buffet. Enjoy meal preparation on granite counters in the eat-in kitchen with terrific cabinet space. Access to the adjoining three season porch which could be a den or home office. The wide open basement offers many possibilities. Central air conditioning, easy access to I-290, CTA, award winning schools combine to make this an appealing choice in the mid 200's! We can accommodate you with a virtual showing via face-time or an in person viewing. Also available for rent for $2000 per month. Make the call today!