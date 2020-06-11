All apartments in Oak Lawn
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

5100 W 96th St

5100 West 96th Street · (708) 408-7474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Downtown Oak Lawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 532 · Avail. now

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Sought after penthouse with spectacular sunset views. Steps from Metra, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall. Offers modern-in town living in a quiet, secure, newly redecorated building. With elevators, fitness room and heated garage. Surrounded by luscious, professionally maintained landscapes. Open layout kitchen with huge bar/breakfast area, great for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms, bathrooms and closets with high ceilings. Separate laundry room. New floor. Available to move-in June 2020. Non-smokers only.
$250 bldg move-in fee/$150 refundable.
$55 Credit Report & Background Check.
Credit score of 700+ required.
Tenant gross income 3x monthly rental fee required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 W 96th St have any available units?
5100 W 96th St has a unit available for $1,885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5100 W 96th St have?
Some of 5100 W 96th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 W 96th St currently offering any rent specials?
5100 W 96th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 W 96th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 W 96th St is pet friendly.
Does 5100 W 96th St offer parking?
Yes, 5100 W 96th St does offer parking.
Does 5100 W 96th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5100 W 96th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 W 96th St have a pool?
No, 5100 W 96th St does not have a pool.
Does 5100 W 96th St have accessible units?
No, 5100 W 96th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 W 96th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 W 96th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5100 W 96th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5100 W 96th St has units with air conditioning.
