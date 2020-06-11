5100 W 96th St

Amenities
Sought after penthouse with spectacular sunset views. Steps from Metra, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall. Offers modern-in town living in a quiet, secure, newly redecorated building. With elevators, fitness room and heated garage. Surrounded by luscious, professionally maintained landscapes. Open layout kitchen with huge bar/breakfast area, great for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms, bathrooms and closets with high ceilings. Separate laundry room. New floor. Available to move-in June 2020. Non-smokers only.
$250 bldg move-in fee/$150 refundable.
$55 Credit Report & Background Check.
Credit score of 700+ required.
Tenant gross income 3x monthly rental fee required.