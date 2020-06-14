/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 PM
109 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Lawn, IL
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10309 Circle Drive
10309 Circle Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Oak Lawn, IL.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Lawn
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
7333 Ridge
7333 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Memorable one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Fully rehabbed unit features modern kitchen, updated bathroom, heat included, large bedroom, high ceilings, great closet space, tile flooring throughout, free storage, laundry room in
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
9826 Sayre Avenue
9826 Sayre Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom remodeled unit, located on the first floor, huge closet space, tenant pays electric, laundry first floor, patio/balcony, buzzer system.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Lawn
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6236 S Artesian
6236 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
575 sqft
Recently renovated units that feature hardwood flooring and quality appliances. A short walk to 323-acre Marquette Park, which includes two gyms, basketball and tennis courts, community gardens, a golf course, and a beautiful lagoon.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chicago Lawn
2 Units Available
6356-58 S Francisco
6356 S Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
550 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, and Internet access is included. Available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Located in a very walkable neighborhood, close to Marquette Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6230 S Artesian Ave
6230 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
775 sqft
Expansive studio and 1-bedroom apartments feature quality appliances and eat-in kitchens. Parking is available. Close to bus lines 49 and 63. Within walking distance of restaurants and grocery stores.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ashburn
1 Unit Available
1537 W 83rd St 1st Fl
1537 W 83rd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$790
$790 / 1br 1 ba / 1527 W. 83rd street - Property Id: 273602 1br /1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
5957 S Sacramento Dr
5957 South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
Nice and cozy 1Bedroom Apt. located in Chicago - Property Id: 294775 Nice & cozy 1Bedroom Apt.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6329 S California Ave
6329 South California Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
COZY 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 294432 SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATHROOM IN SOUTH SHORE. ENJOY THE HARDWOOD FLOORS, MASTER BEDROOM AND ON SITE PARKING.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
8917 S Justine St 2A
8917 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
New beautiful location 1BD 1Bath - Property Id: 287144 New Beautiful rehabbed location 1bd 1Bath $825/Month $495/ non refundable move in fee upon approval.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
1721 W 79th St
1721 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
Spacious 1BD 1Bath - Property Id: 253788 Spacious 1Bd 1Bath $950/Month $500/None refundable Move in fee Upon Approval. Tenants Are responsible for Utilities.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
5959 S Sacramento Ave
5959 South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
Rehabbed 1BD 1Bath - Property Id: 253767 Studios, 1Bath Unit 1 $900/Month Unit 2 $900/Month Unit 3 $900/Month $500/Non refundable move in fee upon approval. 5959 S. Sacramento Ave.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
2950 W 60th St
2950 W 60th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
Rehabbed - Property Id: 253769 Rehabbed 1Bd , 1Bath Unit 1 $900/Month Unit 2 $900/Month Unit 3 $900/Month $500/Non refundable move in fee upon approval. 2950 W 60th St Area: Chicago Lawn Requirements: -Income must be 2x's the amount of rent.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
8915 S Justine
8915 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
1622 West 79th Street, unit 2
1622 W 79th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
Beautifully rehabbed HUGE 1 bed unit with wood floors, updated bathrooms, lots of light and management on site. Section 8 approved. HEAT Included.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7849 South Marshfield Avenue, unit 1
7849 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
Beautifully rehabbed 1 bed unit with wood floors, updated bathrooms, lots of light and management on site. Section 8 approved. HEAT Included.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
7345 West Archer Avenue - B
7345 Archer Avenue, Summit, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
480 sqft
Everything included: Heat, Water, Gas, Electric Garden apartment in this 3 unit building. Newer kitchen, Extra bonus room for Den or office Laundry is steps away. Central AC Credit score of 640 or above. Credit and criminal checks conducted.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
929 W. 83rd Street Apt. 2
929 W 83rd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
725 sqft
Gorgeous renovated 1 BR apt; FREE Heat. Hardwood floors. Close to shopping, schools, public transportation. Tenant pays cooking gas & electric. Apply for this unit at: https://peanev.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8246 South RACINE Avenue
8246 South Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
This Unit is completely new and beautifully done, modern 1 bedroom, 1 bath, open floor plan, modern kitchen and bathroom, beautiful wood floors throughout, laundry in building, your client wont' be disappointed, "section 8 welcome"
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
8917 So. Justine St - Unit 2A
8917 S Justine St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
610 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom rehab apartment with hardwood floors throughout. Laundry on premises; unit has been wired for cable. Fenced in backyard. Tenant has to provide appliances. Includes heat. 40 unit multi-family
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
7232 Park Avenue
7232 Park Avenue, Summit, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
2976 sqft
Fresh paint, new Carpet, Nice sized 2 bedroom apartment, convenient location
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
8915 So. Justine St - Unit 2B
8915 S Justine St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
610 sqft
One bedroom unit; hard wood floors throughout, cable ready, fenced in backyard and laundry on the premises. 40 unit multi-family
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
1523 W. 89th St. - Unit 2
1523 W 89th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
810 sqft
Large one bedroom apartment available. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry on premises. Cable ready; fenced in backyard Rent includes heat and water. 40 unit multi-family
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILWestern Springs, ILFranklin Park, ILOak Forest, ILBrookfield, ILChicago Ridge, ILAddison, IL