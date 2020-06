Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 BEDROOM RANCH, NO STAIRS. SWARD SCHOOL DISTRICT. WALK TO TWO NEWLY RE-DONE AREA PARKS. GREAT LOCATION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. FENCED BACKYARD. ROOF AND FURNACE ABOUT 7 YEARS NEW. NEWER VINYL WINDOWS, ABOUT 5 YEARS. NEWER HOT WATER HEATER. 620+ CREDIT IS A MUST. NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS. CONTACT LISTING AGENT WITH QUESTIONS OR TO SEE A VIRTUAL TOUR.