Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rent includes cable, landscaping, snow removal! First floor features eat-in kitchen w/Corian countertops and new kitchen appliances. It has a breakfast nook overlooking the front entry. Additional formal dining room and large living room with sliding glass doors overlooking the rear private patio. There is a 1/2 bath on the main level. 2nd level: Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet & shared master bath w/2 separate sink areas. 2nd bedroom w/cathedral ceiling with large closet, 3rd bedroom with large closet. Lots of closets/storage space. In Unit Laundry located on the bedroom level with washer and dryer. Has a new washer. Private 1 1/2 car garage. Pets allowed under 20lbs per the association. Landlord will consider a pet with a non-refundable pet deposit required. The condo has a new furnace and central air conditioner. Min 650 credit score and background check req. Gross Income must be 2.5 times the stated rent.