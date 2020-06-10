All apartments in Naperville
Home
/
Naperville, IL
/
4162 Royal Mews Circle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:10 PM

4162 Royal Mews Circle

4162 Royal Mews Circle · (630) 336-1258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4162 Royal Mews Circle, Naperville, IL 60564

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2643 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Quality living in this almost new 4-bedroom ending lot townhome with gorgeous golf view. Front Door Opens to Staircase with Stained Railings & Wrought Iron Spindles, High-end with rich dark chocolate color hardwood Flooring & 9Ft Ceilings on Main Level with Open Floor Plan to Gourmet Kitchen. Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and a huge walk-in pantry. Master Bedroom suite with tray ceiling, dual vanities, separate shower, and tub. All 4 bedrooms have decent size and walk-in closet. The lower floor bedroom with 1/2 bathroom that can be home office or in-law suite. 2nd-floor laundry and it also has a large 2.5-car garage. School district 204, top-rated school combination of Fry Elementary School, Scullen Middle School, and Neuqua Valley High School. The school bus stop is a half minute walk from the garage door and that is for all 3 schools pick up and drop off. The home is located conveniently on Route 59 in the charming English Rows Community, with eyes care, dental care, yogurt beach, massage place, and a pharmacy within walking distance. 5 minutes' drive to 95th Naperville Crossing Plaza for shopping, restaurants & Entertainment. The brand-new roof changed in December 2019. Garage entrance shovel service, garden service, and weekly cleaning service provided by HOA. Welcome home and enjoy life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4162 Royal Mews Circle have any available units?
4162 Royal Mews Circle has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4162 Royal Mews Circle have?
Some of 4162 Royal Mews Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4162 Royal Mews Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4162 Royal Mews Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4162 Royal Mews Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4162 Royal Mews Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 4162 Royal Mews Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4162 Royal Mews Circle does offer parking.
Does 4162 Royal Mews Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4162 Royal Mews Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4162 Royal Mews Circle have a pool?
No, 4162 Royal Mews Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4162 Royal Mews Circle have accessible units?
No, 4162 Royal Mews Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4162 Royal Mews Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4162 Royal Mews Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4162 Royal Mews Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4162 Royal Mews Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
