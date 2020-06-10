4162 Royal Mews Circle

Amenities
Quality living in this almost new 4-bedroom ending lot townhome with gorgeous golf view. Front Door Opens to Staircase with Stained Railings & Wrought Iron Spindles, High-end with rich dark chocolate color hardwood Flooring & 9Ft Ceilings on Main Level with Open Floor Plan to Gourmet Kitchen. Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and a huge walk-in pantry. Master Bedroom suite with tray ceiling, dual vanities, separate shower, and tub. All 4 bedrooms have decent size and walk-in closet. The lower floor bedroom with 1/2 bathroom that can be home office or in-law suite. 2nd-floor laundry and it also has a large 2.5-car garage. School district 204, top-rated school combination of Fry Elementary School, Scullen Middle School, and Neuqua Valley High School. The school bus stop is a half minute walk from the garage door and that is for all 3 schools pick up and drop off. The home is located conveniently on Route 59 in the charming English Rows Community, with eyes care, dental care, yogurt beach, massage place, and a pharmacy within walking distance. 5 minutes' drive to 95th Naperville Crossing Plaza for shopping, restaurants & Entertainment. The brand-new roof changed in December 2019. Garage entrance shovel service, garden service, and weekly cleaning service provided by HOA. Welcome home and enjoy life!