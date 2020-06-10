4162 Royal Mews Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Quality living in this almost new 4-bedroom ending lot townhome with gorgeous golf view. Front Door Opens to Staircase with Stained Railings & Wrought Iron Spindles, High-end with rich dark chocolate color hardwood Flooring & 9Ft Ceilings on Main Level with Open Floor Plan to Gourmet Kitchen. Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and a huge walk-in pantry. Master Bedroom suite with tray ceiling, dual vanities, separate shower, and tub. All 4 bedrooms have decent size and walk-in closet. The lower floor bedroom with 1/2 bathroom that can be home office or in-law suite. 2nd-floor laundry and it also has a large 2.5-car garage. School district 204, top-rated school combination of Fry Elementary School, Scullen Middle School, and Neuqua Valley High School. The school bus stop is a half minute walk from the garage door and that is for all 3 schools pick up and drop off. The home is located conveniently on Route 59 in the charming English Rows Community, with eyes care, dental care, yogurt beach, massage place, and a pharmacy within walking distance. 5 minutes' drive to 95th Naperville Crossing Plaza for shopping, restaurants & Entertainment. The brand-new roof changed in December 2019. Garage entrance shovel service, garden service, and weekly cleaning service provided by HOA. Welcome home and enjoy life!