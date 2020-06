308 Tamarack Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS NOT YOUR AVERAGE RENTAL!! IT IS A MOVE IN READY! INVITING HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER WEST HIGHLANDS! OPEN AND BRIGHT! WELL MAINTAINED. KITCHEN & BOTH BATHS HAVE BEEN UPDATED. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & ALL BEDROOMS, FAMILY ROOM RECENTLY RENOVATED, RECESSED LIGHTING, WIRED FOR 5:1 SURROUND SOUND INCLUDING SPEAKERS. OTHER ENHANCEMENTS INCLUDE CROWN MOLDING, 6-PANEL DOORS. FRONT PATIO AND HARDSCAPING. A GIANT PICTURE WINDOW LOOKS OUT ON THE SPACIOUS, FULLY FENCED BACK YARD, PLUS BRICK PAVER PATIO. 2-1/2 CAR GARAGE WALK TO NEIGHBORHOOD DISTRICT 203 SCHOOLS EASY ACCESS TO NAPERVILLE'S BEST! SEE THIS FINE HOME TODAY! NO PETS OR SMOKING.TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR UTILITIES LAWN MOWING SNOW REMOVAL NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/20 PLEASE VIEW PHOTOS & VIRTUAL TOUR CREDIT SCORE 725