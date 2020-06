Amenities

in unit laundry garage

THIS CONDO IS TOTALLY NEUTRAL, WITH LIGHT AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. CLEAN AND BRIGHT JUST PAINTED - READY TO MOVE IN, WITH ALL APPLIANCES~ LAUNDRY WITH WASHER/DRYER! ATTACHED GARAGE FOR GREAT LIFESTYLE! LANDSCAPING DONE FOR YOU, SO MOVE IN AND ENJOY! GREAT KITCHEN AND OPEN FOR ENTERTAINING FUN. DON'T WAIT! CLOSE TO SHOPPING, COMMUTER TRAIN, I-88 CORRIDOR AND ALL EXPRESSWAYS! HOME IS OCCUPIED AND PHOTOS ARE FROM PREVIOUS TIME. AVAILABLE TO SHOW WITH 24 HR NOTICE.