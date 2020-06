Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

READY TO MOVE IN !! WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT HOME WITH NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING ON THE 1ST FLOOR AND CARPET ON 2ND FLOOR. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY FOR EASY CONVENIENCE. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH AWARD-WINING SCHOOLS NAPERVILLE SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND ROUTE 59. RENTAL APPLICATION IS AVAILABLE UNDER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE TO PAY $250 LEASING FEES CHARGED BY THE ASSOCIATION. !!!MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT & INCOME!!!