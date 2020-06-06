19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Furnished 1-Bedroom/1-Bath Second Floor Condo - Furnished 1-Bed/1-bath second floor condo in desirable District 203. This home boasts a updated kitchen with granite, stunning stone and glass back splash, stainless appliances and custom cherry cabinets and hardwood floors. Additional features include crown molding, fireplace, in unit washer and dryer and an assigned parking space directly outside the front door. Minutes to down town Naperville dining and shopping, and Naperville's Riverwalk.



(RLNE4187637)