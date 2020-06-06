All apartments in Naperville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203

19 Foxcroft Road · (630) 420-2051
Location

19 Foxcroft Road, Naperville, IL 60565
Naper Carriage Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 19 Foxcroft Road - Foxcroft Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Furnished 1-Bedroom/1-Bath Second Floor Condo - Furnished 1-Bed/1-bath second floor condo in desirable District 203. This home boasts a updated kitchen with granite, stunning stone and glass back splash, stainless appliances and custom cherry cabinets and hardwood floors. Additional features include crown molding, fireplace, in unit washer and dryer and an assigned parking space directly outside the front door. Minutes to down town Naperville dining and shopping, and Naperville's Riverwalk.

(RLNE4187637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 have any available units?
19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 have?
Some of 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
