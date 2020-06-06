19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203

Amenities
Furnished 1-Bedroom/1-Bath Second Floor Condo - Furnished 1-Bed/1-bath second floor condo in desirable District 203. This home boasts a updated kitchen with granite, stunning stone and glass back splash, stainless appliances and custom cherry cabinets and hardwood floors. Additional features include crown molding, fireplace, in unit washer and dryer and an assigned parking space directly outside the front door. Minutes to down town Naperville dining and shopping, and Naperville's Riverwalk.
(RLNE4187637)