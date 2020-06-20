801 Addison Ave

Amenities

Available 10/01/20



Gorgeous Total Renovation! End Unit Townhome on a Cul-de-Sac. So much has been done: new espresso kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. New hardwood-look porcelain flooring throughout first level. Huge living room with cathedral ceilings, loads of light . Master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and private bathroom. All new lighting fixtures, super-soft carpet . Convenient location; so close to shopping, expressways and trains.

No Dogs Allowed



