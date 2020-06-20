All apartments in Lombard
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

801 Addison Ave

801 South Addison Avenue · (630) 261-5247
Location

801 South Addison Avenue, Lombard, IL 60148

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1950 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 10/01/20 Gorgeous Town house - Property Id: 314785

Gorgeous Total Renovation! End Unit Townhome on a Cul-de-Sac. So much has been done: new espresso kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. New hardwood-look porcelain flooring throughout first level. Huge living room with cathedral ceilings, loads of light . Master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and private bathroom. All new lighting fixtures, super-soft carpet . Convenient location; so close to shopping, expressways and trains.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314785
Property Id 314785

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5911429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Addison Ave have any available units?
801 Addison Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lombard, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lombard Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Addison Ave have?
Some of 801 Addison Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Addison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
801 Addison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Addison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Addison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 801 Addison Ave offer parking?
No, 801 Addison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 801 Addison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Addison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Addison Ave have a pool?
No, 801 Addison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 801 Addison Ave have accessible units?
No, 801 Addison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Addison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Addison Ave has units with dishwashers.
