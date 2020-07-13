Yorktown Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub extra storage microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr laundry car wash area courtyard media room

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Yorktown Apartment Homes in Lombard, IL 60148 feature newly renovated homes with open layouts, large floor to ceiling windows, 9 foot plus ceilings, wood flooring, polished concrete floors, washer and dryer, central AC, and patio or balcony. Chef inspired kitchens boast stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and gas range, perfect for entertaining, efficiency, and everyday practicality. Master bedroom suites include a generous walk in closet with custom shelves and bathroom with walk in showers. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Yorktown offers premier amenities to complement your living experience. Amenities include a resort style rooftop pool with lounge seating, rooftop social deck with gas grills, and outdoor TVs. Residents also enjoy a completely renovated fitness center with high end fitness equipment and individual video screens, Fitness on Demand with workout classes, and outdoor training equipment. In addition, the community offers 24 hour package pick up, indoor and outdoor resident lounge with WiFi, a modern game room with flat screen TVs, storage, and more. Yorktown is just steps away from the Yorktown Shopping Center and several popular restaurants. Minutes away from I 355, I 88, Route 83, and I 294. Chicago is 25 minutes away. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.