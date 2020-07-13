All apartments in Lombard
Yorktown Apartments

Open Now until 7pm
2233 S Highland Ave · (630) 480-4647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit H 0205 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

Unit H 0706 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit H 0806 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 406 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 5 508 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 5 306 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 309 · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 5 203 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit H 0401 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Yorktown Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
24hr laundry
car wash area
courtyard
media room
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Yorktown Apartment Homes in Lombard, IL 60148 feature newly renovated homes with open layouts, large floor to ceiling windows, 9 foot plus ceilings, wood flooring, polished concrete floors, washer and dryer, central AC, and patio or balcony. Chef inspired kitchens boast stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and gas range, perfect for entertaining, efficiency, and everyday practicality. Master bedroom suites include a generous walk in closet with custom shelves and bathroom with walk in showers. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Yorktown offers premier amenities to complement your living experience. Amenities include a resort style rooftop pool with lounge seating, rooftop social deck with gas grills, and outdoor TVs. Residents also enjoy a completely renovated fitness center with high end fitness equipment and individual video screens, Fitness on Demand with workout classes, and outdoor training equipment. In addition, the community offers 24 hour package pick up, indoor and outdoor resident lounge with WiFi, a modern game room with flat screen TVs, storage, and more. Yorktown is just steps away from the Yorktown Shopping Center and several popular restaurants. Minutes away from I 355, I 88, Route 83, and I 294. Chicago is 25 minutes away. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$750
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: None, assigned: $40/month. Reserved, premiere parking spaces are available for building 5 residents in our private parking lot. Garage lot, assigned: $80/month. Garage parking options are available for high-rise residents. Roof deck parking spaces are also available for $60 per month. Other, assigned. Bicycle storage spaces are available for residents for $5/month. None, assigned: $5/month. 3x5 storage cages are available. None, assigned: $100/month. 100 sq ft. storage rooms are available. Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. Parking is available for residents in buildings 5-6 on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. Permit required.
Storage Details: 3x5 Storage cage:$5/month; Storage room:$100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Yorktown Apartments have any available units?
Yorktown Apartments has 21 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lombard, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lombard Rent Report.
What amenities does Yorktown Apartments have?
Some of Yorktown Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Yorktown Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Yorktown Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Yorktown Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Yorktown Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Yorktown Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Yorktown Apartments offers parking.
Does Yorktown Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Yorktown Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Yorktown Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Yorktown Apartments has a pool.
Does Yorktown Apartments have accessible units?
No, Yorktown Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Yorktown Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Yorktown Apartments has units with dishwashers.
