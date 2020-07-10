Apartment List
184 Apartments for rent in Lombard, IL with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
30 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,433
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
26 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
40 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1068 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
22 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
43 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,625
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
801 Addison Ave
801 South Addison Avenue, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1550 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Town house - Property Id: 314785 Gorgeous Total Renovation! End Unit Townhome on a Cul-de-Sac. So much has been done; new espresso kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
55 Yorktown Shopping Center
55 Yorktown Shopping Ctr, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1277 sqft
MOVE IN MADNES AT OVERTURE YORKTOWN... PROMOTIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME..... Experience a FABULOUS CAREFREE LIFESTYLE AT OVERTURE YORKTOWN. An entirely new concept in active adult 55+ apartment home living.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1066 Daniel Ct
1066 Daniel Court, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This completely upgraded and beautiful split level house is in quite, friendly and nice cul-de-sac. Very close access to I-355. Roosevelt road, high school, Jewel-Osco and big shopping mall. One car attached garage. Several parking spaces outdoors.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
885 ADDISON Avenue
885 South Addison Avenue, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1356 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity in convenient Cambria subdivision! Low maintenance, luxury vinyl tile throughout this updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, super clean unit.
Results within 1 mile of Lombard
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Luxury living awaits at ReNew Downers Grove. From expertly designed studios to spacious 2-bedroom townhomes, ReNew Downers Grove has what youve been looking for! Our prime location offers access to all that Downers Grove has to offer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
640 West Terrace Street
640 West Terrace Street, Villa Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Nicely updated move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large yard for entertaining. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bulls or Rottweilers.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1107 ESSEX Drive
1107 Essex Drive, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2174 sqft
Bright and spacious 3 bedroom/2.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
135 Bryant Ave
135 Bryant Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
House for Rent - Property Id: 273101 Very good property located in Glen Ellyn IL. It is located close by route 53 and is in close proximity to public park, schools, post office, and college. Asking $3,000/MO negotiable.
Results within 5 miles of Lombard
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,523
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
$
34 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,270
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
11 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1400 sqft
Welcome to The Mark, where we offer something for everyone! Our community is nestled right off of North Ave, which will give you easy access to I-355, Route 83, and the Metro Station.
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
31 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
39 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
$
55 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
78 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.

July 2020 Lombard Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lombard Rent Report. Lombard rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lombard rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lombard rents declined moderately over the past month

Lombard rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lombard stand at $1,345 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,582 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lombard's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Lombard over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents were down 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lombard

    As rents have fallen significantly in Lombard, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lombard is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Lombard's median two-bedroom rent of $1,582 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lombard fell significantly over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lombard than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Lombard is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

