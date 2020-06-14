206 Apartments for rent in Lombard, IL with garage

Apartment List
Lombard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
30 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,380
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
48 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,585
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,476
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1066 Daniel Ct
1066 Daniel Court, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This completely upgraded and beautiful split level house is in quite, friendly and nice cul-de-sac. Very close access to I-355. Roosevelt road, high school, Jewel-Osco and big shopping mall. One car attached garage. Several parking spaces outdoors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
142 E Grove St
142 East Grove Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1064 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom house Lombard - Property Id: 291449 Prime location, In the heart of Downtown Lombard and walking distance to the train! Award winning schools! Charming 3 bedroom home has so much to offer. A full basement , 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
506 N Craig Pl
506 North Craig Place, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 bed Cape Cod with Private Yard - Property Id: 289512 Two story cape cod style home. 1 car garage. Private backyard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289512 Property Id 289512 (RLNE5815122)

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
885 ADDISON Avenue
885 South Addison Avenue, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1356 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity in convenient Cambria subdivision! Low maintenance, luxury vinyl tile throughout this updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, super clean unit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2233 South Highland Avenue
2233 South Highland Avenue, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1117 sqft
Virtual Tours Available. Located in the desirable village of Lombard, Yorktown Apartments are conveniently located to shops & restaurants at Yorktown Mall, AMC Theatre, College Of DuPage & nearby access to I-88 and I-355.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
60 North Columbine Avenue
60 North Columbine Avenue, Lombard, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1936 sqft
Welcome to this unique house in a large lot. Five bedrooms and three baths including a large bedroom and bath in the first floor. First floor also includes a very large living room area, kitchen and access to the deck.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
114 East Madison Street
114 East Madison Street, Lombard, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1276 sqft
Showings are welcome and please check out the interactive virtual floor plan to help you feel right at home with furniture placement and design. This sharp 4 bedroom Cape Cod is just minutes to schools and park.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
55 Yorktown Shopping Center
55 Yorktown Shopping Ctr, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1277 sqft
MOVE IN MADNES AT OVERTURE YORKTOWN... PROMOTIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME..... Experience a FABULOUS CAREFREE LIFESTYLE AT OVERTURE YORKTOWN. An entirely new concept in active adult 55+ apartment home living.
Results within 1 mile of Lombard
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,060
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,525
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
913 South Iowa Avenue
913 Iowa Avenue, Addison, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1229 sqft
Fantastic updated home with open floor plan and finished to perfection for your clients. New dark chestnut color refinished hardwood floors throughout main floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15 North Tower Road
15 North Tower Road, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1972 sqft
DESIRABLE END-UNIT, BRICK TOWNHOME! FRESHLY PAINTED. UPDATED GRANITE KITCHEN AND SS APPLIANCES. ADJOINING FR OR DEN. STEP DOWN FORMAL LR WITH GAS FIREPLACE AND CROWN MOLDING. LARGE FORMAL DR WITH 8' SGD TO PATIO AND PRIVATE YARD.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1110 Oak Hill Road
1110 Oak Hill Road, Downers Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
6260 sqft
Excellent home to quarantine yourself in! This sprawling executive home boasts over 6,200 luxurious square feet nestled on a private wooded lot. ELEVATOR for your convenience!! With 5 spacious bedrooms and 5.
Results within 5 miles of Lombard
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
26 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,730
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,639
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,657
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Charles Square Apartments in Carol Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lombard, IL

Lombard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

