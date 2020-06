Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immediate occupancy! Beautiful and super clean, move in ready. Conveniently located to I-355. In unit laundry, 2- 1/2 baths, 2 bedroom plus loft, sliding doors lead to beautiful, quiet backyard with patio, awesome 2 story great room with high end window treatments. Kitchen has extra tall cabinetry, ceramic tile flooring. Master suite with walk in closet. Credit report and proof of income required with application.